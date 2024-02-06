Game Changer: Microsoft could soon announce Xbox exclusives coming to PS5 and Switch!

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft has announced a business update event for next week.

According to reports, the company will share plans about bringing Xbox exclusives to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch at the event.

Microsoft is expected to bring Starfield and other titles to the PlayStation.

Microsoft is gearing up to share details about its plans to bring some Xbox-exclusive games to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch consoles, as per The Verge. The company has also announced a “business update event” for next week, where it might make the announcement.

According to XboxEra, Microsoft is considering bringing Bethesda’s Starfield to the PlayStation, alongside previously rumored tiles like the upcoming Indiana Jones game, Hi-Fi Rush, and Sea of Thieves. The publication has also been informed that Microsoft has made additional investments in PlayStation 5 dev kits to support its ongoing development efforts.

Starfield is expected to be released on the PS5 after its planned Shattered Space expansion, which is set to arrive on Xbox and PC later this year.

“We’re listening and we hear you,” Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer wrote in a post on X. “We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”

We’re listening and we hear you. We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 5, 2024

The Verge reports that this event was previously planned for next month. However, it looks like the company brought it forward, given how rumors about Xbox games coming to PlayStation and Switch started swirling around over the weekend.

All eyes are on Microsoft to confirm or rubbish these rumors.

Comments