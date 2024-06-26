Microsoft's canceled Surface Duo 3 was aiming to be a true foldable

TL;DR A new patent filing has given us a look at Microsoft’s canceled Surface Duo 3.

The patent showcases the updated design and highlights planned improvements, like a cover screen, foldable display, and magnetic accessory support.

Microsoft’s canceled Surface Duo 3 has popped up in a new patent filing, giving us a look at how the company could have refined its unique design approach.

Windows Central has shared images from a new patent (via Patently Apple) showcasing an unreleased Microsoft device codenamed Neon. The device appears to have the same general shape and 180-degree hinge as its predecessors, but it reportedly packed a slew of noteworthy improvements.

The device had a much-needed cover screen that was sorely missed on older Surface Duo models. In addition, it featured a foldable inner display instead of two displays separated by a hinge. Both the cover screen and inner display spanned edge-to-edge, leaving no room for unsightly bezels.

The patent details support for magnetic accessories, like Apple’s Magsafe ecosystem, and showcases a detachable kickstand that would magnetically attach to the phone in different orientations. The schematics also reveal some design changes, like a larger camera island that spans the width of the device and features a triple camera array.

Sources familiar with the matter have confirmed to Windows Central that the device detailed in the patent would have arrived as the next Surface foldable. They add that the device featured an updated power button to pop the phone open, eliminating the need to pry the two halves apart manually.

These improvements could have helped the Surface Duo 3 carve a spot among the best foldables on the market. Unfortunately, Microsoft scrapped the device last year as part of its move to condense its Surface portfolio and dial back on experimental hardware.

