Microsoft Office Pro for just $34.97 is the ultimate back-to-school deal

You’re already spending enough on new hardware and materials when you’re heading back to school, so you don’t need a massive outlay or regular subscription for software eating into your budget. That’s what makes this Microsoft Office Pro 2021 deal such a gem. For a one-time payment of just $34.97, you get lifetime access to the ubiquitous software package. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for $34.97 ($185 off)

There are no hidden costs or limitations on features hiding in the shadows with this Office offer. You’ll get Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook to make those essays and projects much easier, as well as the likes of Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Don’t worry if you’re more Apple-aligned, as Mac users can enjoy the same savings and price on the Office Home and Business 2021 for Mac package.

While it’s a game-changer for students, all users are welcome to take advantage of the deal. Beyond presentations and assignments, the suite serves as a comprehensive tool to organize anyone’s professional and personal life. Whether managing your calendar, pricing up a budget, scripting a screenplay, or whatever your needs. The Office Pro suite is an all-encompassing productivity platform.

This is a limited-time offer, and we’ve even seen the licenses sell out when it’s been available in the past, so don’t miss your chance. You can learn more about the Microsoft Office Pro deal via the widgets above.

