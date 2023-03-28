Best daily deals

Deal: Save 88% on Microsoft Office Professional 2021

Enjoy a lifetime of Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and more for a budget-friendly one-time payment.
19 hours ago
Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows TechDeals Deal
One of the most widely used productivity tools is back on sale. Today you can pick up lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for a one-time payment of just $39.99 ($309 off).

The deal is as good as it sounds — no subscription fees or limitations on features. Once you sign up, you’ve got all of the most popular Office software and tools to maximize your productivity. Office Professional 2021 is available for Windows users, but the same savings and price can land you Office Home and Business 2021 if you’re a Mac user.

One-time fee.

The package includes the programs you’re likely to need often, such as Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. But as a bonus, you’ll also have the use of Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. It’s a one-stop shop for students and professionals alike.

These offers could end at any time. Don’t miss out — the widgets below take you to the deals.

