Microsoft Edge may copy Google's new Circle to Search feature

Google’s new Circle to Search function has just officially arrived on the Pixel 8 series . Wasting no time, it looks like Microsoft is poised to create its own version of the feature for the Edge browser.

According to Windows Report , the latest Canary build of the Edge browser for desktop contains a feature called Circle to Copilot. Similar to Google’s Circle to Search, this feature allows you to circle any text or an image to learn more about it.

To activate the feature, you’ll have to follow a few steps:

Update to the latest Edge Canary version

Right-click the Edge shortcut and select Properties

Add the following command in the Target field, after giving a space: –enable-features=msEdgeCircleToSearchDefaultEnabled,msEdgeCircleToSearchSupported,

Click Apply and OK

After opening Edge, go to Settings and select Appearance

Enable the Mouse Gesture setting

Click Configure Mouse Gesture

Toggle Enable Circle to Copilot to on

Although the concept is similar to Circle to Search, there are a few differences that appear to set it apart. One difference is that Google’s solution is designed for mobile devices, while Circle to Copilot is meant for the desktop. Another difference is that Circle to Copilot appears to require you to ask something first before bringing up results, while Circle to Search immediately provides results with the option to ask questions. You can learn more about Circle to Search from our hands-on.