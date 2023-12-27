Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Microsoft quietly brings Copilot AI assistant app to Android
- Microsoft softly launched a dedicated Copilot app in the Google Play Store.
- The app offers chatbot-like capabilities and can be used with Microsoft’s Edge browser for Android.
- Copilot for Android is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 and DALL-E 3.
If you weren’t specifically looking for it, you likely missed a new Android app launch from Microsoft. The tech giant quietly released a dedicated Copilot app on the Google Play Store last week.
Spotted by Neowin, it appears the Copilot app has been available in the Play Store since December 19, 2023. Although there’s an Android version of the app, it looks like Microsoft has yet to release a version for iOS. But the Bing app on iOS essentially offers the same experience.
The Copilot app is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, allowing it to offer chatbot-like capabilities, similar to what you would get from ChatGPT. This means you can ask questions, generate text for emails, generate images, and more. Unlike ChatGPT, however, Copilot is a free download that will let you use GPT-4 for free.
On the About this app page, Microsoft describes Copilot as:
Your everyday AI companionImprove Your Productivity with Copilot–Your AI-Powered Chat Assistant
Copilot is a pioneering chat assistant from Microsoft powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL·E 3. These advanced AI technologies provide fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions.Chat and create all in one place—for free!
Microsoft Copilot is available to download right now on the Play Store. To use the Copilot app, you’ll need to be on Android 11 or higher. You’ll also need 86.33MB of free space to download and install the app.