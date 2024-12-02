This feature is making a comeback, and I want to see it on Pixel and Galaxy phones

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The first next-generation flagship Android phones are here, and all eyes are on improvements like beastly processors, bigger batteries, brighter screens, and new-fangled camera tech. We’ve even seen many devices launching with IP69 ratings, although that sounds better on paper than in practice.

One under-the-radar feature I’ve been seeing on some of these phones is a so-called micro-curved screen. And after using one of the latest phones with this tech, I really hope we’ll see it on upcoming handsets from Google as well as Samsung.

What is a micro-curved screen and why am I a fan?

Simply put, a micro-curved screen is a modern-day take on the 2.5D displays seen on smartphones years ago. It isn’t a conventional curved screen, but it’s not completely flat, either.

Instead, the edges of the micro-curved screen and the bezels are rounded off to create a very subtle curve on all four sides, and even in the corners. You’ll find this display on many new Android phones from Chinese manufacturers.

I’ve been using the Realme GT7 Pro for a few weeks, and its quad micro-curved screen is a great compromise between conventional curved displays and flat screens.

I haven’t encountered any of the usual curved display problems, such as finicky palm rejection or typing issues. That’s largely due to the more modest curves and the fact that the bezels are curved while the active touch area is mostly flat. And while it’s not quite as satisfying as a fully curved panel, it still feels good to swipe my thumb across the curves to activate the back gesture.

Micro-curved screens look and feel like the perfect balance between flat and fully curved displays.

As silly as it sounds, I’ve also found that my thumb can get a little sensitive when repeatedly performing the back gesture on flat displays because it rubs against the frame. This sensitivity isn’t something I’ve really noticed while using the GT7 Pro, owing to that slightly curved panel. It’s not a big deal at all, and maybe my back gestures are too aggressive, but it is something I’ve noticed all the same.

It’s not perfect, but I wish the Pixel 10 and S25 have it

There are still a few areas of improvement for micro-curved screens. These displays are more resilient than proper curved screens in theory, but the curved bezels are a little exposed nonetheless in the event of an accidental drop. So we’re guessing phones with flat screens are still tougher. Then again, slapping a decent case on these new devices should go a long way toward protecting the screen.

It also stands to reason that, if anything, micro-curved displays might be more expensive to replace than flat screens. But I imagine that they’re still cheaper to fix than fully curved displays. We’ve asked a couple of Android OEMs about repair costs for phones with these panels and will update this post when or if we hear back.

Micro-curved screens are available on loads of next-generation phones from Chinese manufacturers. I’d love to see the Galaxy S25 series or Google Pixel 10 range adopt this tech as well. That way, I’d be getting some of the aesthetic and tactile benefits of a curved screen as well as some of the durability and usability benefits of a flat display. But even if Google and Samsung don’t offer this feature, the good news is that the OnePlus 13 has this screen, and it’s almost certainly launching in the US.

