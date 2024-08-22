Meta and Snap are both reportedly showing off new AR glasses next month

Jacob Chung / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a new report, Snap and Meta are both ready to show off new AR-powered smart glasses.

Snap will allegedly show off the Spectacles 5 on September 17th, with Meta showing off its long-anticipated Orion on September 25th.

Both glasses will be produced in small quantities are aren’t necessarily aimed at everyday consumers just yet.

I’ve been at Android Authority long enough to remember covering Google Glass on multiple occasions. The promise of a brave new AR-augmented future sounded great, though the real experience was far less impressive. Even worse, it was hampered by public opinion at the time. Years later, the technology has improved significantly, and we’re seeing several major companies take the idea of smart glasses seriously again. In fact, according to a new report from The Verge, two of the biggest proponents of smart glass technology are set to showcase their latest AR glasses next month.

The first reveal will come from Snap CEO Evan Spiegel. According to sources familiar with the plans, the fifth-generation Spectacles will be unveiled on September 17th at the annual Partner Summit in Los Angeles. Keep in mind that the Spectacles 4 marked a significant shift from older models, adding integrated screens and AR technology for the first time. It’s unclear what changes will come with the new model, but you can expect a continued emphasis on AR technology.

It seems Meta is right on Snap’s heels. Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly preparing to showcase Meta’s first AR glasses, codenamed Orion, at the Connect conference in Menlo Park on September 25th. While this may be Meta’s first AR model, the company has extensive experience with AR and VR, not to mention its work on the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. Bottom line, you can expect Orion to be quite impressive, though likely imperfect.

Supposedly, Orion will be the most advanced AR glasses ever seen, potentially overshadowing Snap’s earlier announcement. In fact, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth previously stated to The Verge earlier this year, “I might get myself in trouble for saying this; I think it might be the most advanced piece of technology on the planet in its domain. In the domain of consumer electronics, it might be the most advanced thing that we’ve ever produced as a species.”

Talk about fanning the flames, huh? Before you get too excited, the smart glasses revolution isn’t quite ready just yet, so expect a long road ahead.

Snap will reportedly continue the same approach as last year, focusing on developers and partners, with plans to produce fewer than 10,000 units. Meanwhile, Meta’s Orion is expected to produce even fewer units, though no specific numbers have been mentioned. It’s likely Meta will take a similar approach here — testing and driving hype but without any actual plans for a commercial release just yet.

True commercially viable AR smart glasses might not be ready for prime time, but the good news is that there seems to be plenty of interest. This means we could see the first true fruits of these efforts reach consumers in the coming years.

