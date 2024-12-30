Meta promises fix for software update that bricked Quest 2, 3, and 3S headsets

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority The Samsung XR is expected to be a more upscale experience than the Quest 3 (pictured).

Meta has acknowledged a software update issue that has left many Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest 3S headsets unresponsive and bricked. In statements shared on its help center and community forum, the company confirmed the widespread problem and provided reassurances to the affected users whose headsets may still be experiencing issues.

Official statement from Meta Meta confirmed that a recent software update caused some Quest headsets to fail to start up correctly. The company stated, “We are actively working on resolving the issue for all users, but in most cases, you are now able to use your device normally. If you have a device that’s still unresponsive, we’re here to help. Just reach out to us for the next steps.”

In a follow-up post on its community forum, Meta added, “It should be safe to open/use your headsets now. Those still affected by this software update should reach out to Customer Support via the help center. They should have new directions on how to support users now.”

The bricked Quest headset problem has been reported for weeks by several users on Reddit and Meta’s community forums. Some users claimed that Meta initially refused to repair their Quest headsets affected by the software update problem due to expired warranties. However, the company has since begun offering out-of-warranty service to affected customers, as confirmed in emails shared by users.

Meta initially acknowledged the issue on December 7 but mentioned only the Quest 3S at the time. The latest statements from the company broadens the scope of the problem, confirming that the Quest 2 and Quest 3 were also impacted.

Christmas surge for Meta Quest headsets The timing of the issue couldn’t have been worse, as the Meta Quest line of AR and VR headsets appears to be a popular Christmas gift this year. The Meta Horizon companion app recently soared to the top of the iPhone App Store’s download charts in the US, indicating a spike in interest and adoption of the devices.

What to do if your Meta Quest is bricked? Meta has advised users with unresponsive headsets to contact its customer support team via its help center. The company says it has updated its support guidelines to assist users more effectively, including those with out-of-warranty Quest devices. For now, it seems most Quest headsets devices should be fixed and able to function normally.

