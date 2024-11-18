Ray-Ban Meta users in Europe can now interact with Meta AI

TL;DR The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are finally getting support for some Meta AI features in Europe.

The update is rolling out to users in France, Italy, Ireland, and Spain and includes support for additional languages.

Meta AI still won’t be able to answer questions about what the user can see in these regions.

Meta has finally overcome regulatory hurdles to bring its digital assistant to the Ray-Ban Meta AR glasses in Europe. Starting today, the company is rolling out select Meta AI features to users in France, Italy, Ireland, and Spain, along with support for a few additional languages.

Meta AI will be available for the Ray-Ban Meta AR glasses in these countries with a software update, allowing users to ask general questions. Like in the US and Canada, users will be able to interact with the digital assistant in English, but the update will also add support for French, Italian, and Spanish.

Meta says that the update won’t include support for features that rely on Meta AI’s ability to answer questions about what the user can see. These features are currently limited to the US, Canada, and Australia, but the company plans to bring them to more regions in the future.

Meta’s latest smart glasses have seen a significant surge in popularity this year, with reports suggesting that the new model has sold more units in just a few months than the original Ray-Ban Stories sold in two years. The smart glasses space is expected to heat up further next year, with Samsung reportedly bringing its first XR device to the market in partnership with Qualcomm and Google. Whether Samsung’s glasses achieve the same level of success remains to be seen.

