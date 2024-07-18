This could be your chance to get a Max subscription for half off

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR College students can save 50% off Max streaming.

The deal is limited to Max’s ad-supported tier — so no extras like 4K.

Students must re-verify their legibility every 12 months.

Trying to get the most bang for your buck from streaming services can feel like a full-time job. Content is constantly jumping from one service to another, and just when you think you’ve found a service that really checks all the boxes you’re looking for, the price inevitably goes up. That last point, at least, we just might be able to help you with today, as we learn about a Max promo that has the potential to cut your bill in half.

This deal is all about college and university students in the US, and if you’re one who’s looking to augment your entertainment options, Max is offering 50% off its ad-supported plan (via Engadget).

Eligible students first need to register with UNiDAYS, a service that verifies enrollment and opens up access to all sorts of student discounts — food, clothing, tech, and more. And once you get that nod of approval, the service will generate your discount code you can take back to Max to save $5 off its normally $10 Max With Ads plan.

Graduating soon, and thinking you might be able to lock in this discount? See, no wonder you’re in college, all clever like that! But Max is no fool, and you’ll have to re-verify your student status with UNiDAYS every 12 months as long as you want to keep this half-priced action going.

We’re happy to see this deal land, even limited to students as it is, but it might have been nicer to see the 50% off promo applicable to more of Max’s service offerings. For instance, normally you can subscribe to a full year of the ad-supported plan at once for just $100 — but instead of being able to get that for $50 a year, you’re stuck paying $60 at $5 a month. And because this plan is limited to full HD streams, your new 4K monitor won’t be living up to its potential. Right now, we’ll take what we can get.

