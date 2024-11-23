Want a great-looking speaker? The Marshall Woburn II is $200 off!

You’ve probably noticed a Marshall Woburn series speaker at retail stores or your local Best Buy. There is no way you’ll walk past it and won’t notice it. I honestly fell in love with the Marshall Woburn II the first time I laid eyes on it. I could never justify spending $500 on one, though. Fast-forward some years, and I have finally encountered a Black Friday deal that truly tempts me. You can get it for $299.99 right now! Buy the Marshall Woburn II for just $299.99 ($200 off)

This Black Friday deal is available from Best Buy, and only the Black color version is available. There used to be White and Brown versions, but those are now nearly impossible to find in new condition.

Yes, we know audiophiles will rage about how there are much better-sounding speakers at this price range, and it’s totally accurate; Marshall is expensive, often even when discounted. If you want to get the best audio quality out of your hard-earned dollars, there are many other options out there. The experts at our sister site, Sound Guys, have a list of the best Bluetooth speakers if you want to consider other options. Also, the latest and greatest from this lineup is the Woburn III, and many agree it’s better. Is it $200 better, though? Because that one is $499.99 at its current discounted price.

Now, not all of us are audio experts, so the truth is we might not even notice that much of a difference. The Marshall Woburn II still sounds amazing, after all, and it is one of the loudest speakers I have heard, at least of this size. I swear I could throw a noisy party with this thing. You’ll find two 50W woofers and a couple of 15W tweeters inside. It can reach 110 decibels at a one-meter distance. To put that into perspective, highway traffic produces 70- to 80-decibel noise levels at a distance of 15 meters.

Sound quality aside, this thing is a beauty. It is gorgeous and will look fantastic in any living room. It’s also very solidly built, as are most other Marshall speakers. Then there are the subtle touches that will bring a smile to your face, such as the classic mechanical switches and knobs.

Given that this is a previous-generation device, we can’t imagine there is much of a stock. It’s already hard enough to find it at all. You might want to get yours as soon as possible, before it’s gone for good.

Extra deal: Marshall Kilburn II

If you like the Marshall look but prefer some mobility, consider the Marshall Kilburn II. Normally $299.99, it is currently just $179.99. We would pick the Marshall Tufton, but there are no deals on that one right now. That makes the Kilburn II the best discounted portable Marshall speaker at the moment.

It operates on a battery, which is expected to last over 20 hours on a full charge. Of course, it’s much smaller, but that will make it an excellent option for those who want to carry their speaker around. Packed with a 20W woofer and a couple of 8W tweeters, it still sounds decent, and can reproduce 100.4-decibel levels at a meter away.

It still looks gorgeous and is built very well. In fact, this one gets an IPX2 rating, so it has some level of water resistance. It even comes with a strap for easy carrying.

