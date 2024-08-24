The Marshall Willen portable speaker is 46% off, the biggest discount we've seen on it

Are you looking for a nice portable speaker that can handle your adventures? Here’s one, and you can get it at a massive 46% discount right now. This brings the price of the Marshall Willen down to just $64.66, the lowest price we’ve seen it hit, ever. Get a Marshall Willen portable speaker for just $64.66

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” The discount applies only to the Black model, not the Cream color version. If you want the Cream iteration, that one goes for $80, which is still a nice discount considering the full price is $120.

Marshall Willen Marshall Willen See price at Amazon Save $55.33 Limited Time Deal!

The Marshall Willen is pretty nice, but one of our main complaints was the price. At under $65, the portable speaker is a very enticing proposition, though. It has a nice sound quality considering its size. It also happens to have a very nice design, offering that classic look Marshall is now so known for.

Not only does it look great, but it is a very resistant little speaker, offering an IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. This means you can take it pretty much anywhere, without worrying about any accidental mishaps while at the beach or on your hikes. And it also has a microphone, so you can use it for calls! If you care for battery life, our friends at Sound Guys put it through their standardized tests, which resulted in over 11 hours of use on a single charge.

Again, this is a record-low price for the Marshall Willen, so you might want to sign up for it before it goes back to its normal cost. It’s a “limited time deal,” after all, so it shouldn’t stick around these low prices for long. Who is getting one? I just might!

