Marshall Emberton II speaker hits a new all-time low price, saving you 41%

Are you looking for a good-looking, quality portable speaker? I’m a fan of Marshall’s classic looks, build quality, and nice audio performance. These are often a bit pricier than we’d like, though. This is why we like seeing deals come up. Today, you can get the Marshall Emberton II for just $100, which is equivalent to a 41% discount. Buy the Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $100

This sale is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” The discounted price applies to the Black & Brass and Cream color versions.

Marshall speakers are widely known, mostly for their looks. The Marshall Emberton II is built very nicely and looks gorgeous. It’s also very portable and easy to handle, and it will fit in most bags. Not to mention, it features a really nice IP67 rating, so it can handle the elements very nicely.

The speaker also happens to sound very decent. It’s omnidirectional, which is very nice considering its more compact body. We only have one complaint: while Marshall advertises a 30-hour battery life, our sister site, Sound Guys, tested it and was only able to reach a bit over nine hours on a single charge.

All things considered, the speaker may be a bit over-priced at its full $170 retail price, but at just $100 it is looking like a very sweet deal. Remember, this is an all-time low price, and the Marshall Emberton II has never been this cheap before. Go get yours before the cost returns to normal. If you want great alternatives, check out our list of the best Bluetooth speakers.

Extra deal: Marshall Kilburn II

The Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker is great, but it may not be enough for many users. For those who need a bit more audio oomph, the Marshall Kilburn II has it. It is obviously bigger, and it has a lower IPX2 rating, but it is otherwise a better speaker.

This is also a multi-directional speaker and can output 36W, as opposed to the Emberton II’s 10W. While it’s bigger and heavier at 5.5lbs, this one comes with a very nicely made handle. And it has a pretty cool multi-device connectivity feature, so you can connect two devices and switch between them easily. If you care about battery life, Marshall estimates over 20 hours per full charge.

