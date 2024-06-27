Deal: Save $50 on this amazing-looking Marshall Acton III speaker

No one can argue about the fact that Marshall makes some of the best-looking speakers. Its designs pay homage to that classic, iconic look that made Marshall a juggernaut in the music industry since the 60’s. One thing is for sure, though: these ain’t cheap! If you’ve been eying these Marshall speakers for a while, today might be your lucky day. There’s currently a $50 discount on the Marshall Acton III, bringing the total price down to $230. Get the Marshall Acton III for $230

This deal is only available for the black version. You’ll have to pay full price if you want the cream-colored model. There’s no mention of this being a Prime deal or a limited-time offer. This means we’re not sure how long the deal will last.

A big part of what makes Marshall speakers special is the design, and the Acton III is no exception. It looks gorgeous and is built very nicely. The physical knobs and buttons will touch those melancholic nerves, too, while offering a premium look and construction.

Of course, you’re not paying just for looks, as sound quality is also pretty great. You’ll get a 30W woofer and a couple of 15W tweeters. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 and also has a 3.5 mm audio input. The sound can also be adjusted to your liking using the official app’s equalizer.

The Marshall Acton III will definitely be a great centerpiece for any living space. It will likely become the talk of all your gatherings, while providing awesome sound quality. Be sure to act quickly, though. This speaker never goes under this price point, and the deal might be gone before you know it.

You might like

Comments