Act fast! This $849 MacBook Air M3 deal is expiring soon

The MacBook Air is Apple’s most popular notebook, serving millions of students and professionals around the world. Powered by the company’s efficient M3 chipset, the latest model packs even more might in the same sleek build that users love. So, not only is it incredibly light and thin, but its processing power also competes against similar products offered by rivaling companies. While the MacBook Air M3 typically costs a premium, you can currently save up to $250 with this deal and own a brand-new unit for as little as $849.

Apple’s MacBook Air M3 offers 13- and 15-inch variants, catering to minimalists and those with large screen needs. Fortunately, the deal applies to both MacBook Air M3 models — but not for long. If you act fast, you can save up to a whopping $250 on either variant. To maximize your saving, make sure to apply the $50 coupon listed on Amazon before checking out.

The M3 MacBook Air is a future-proof machine, supporting the upcoming macOS Sequoia and its advanced features, like Apple Intelligence. The 13- and 15-inch models both pack an all-day battery life, with a single charge offering up to 18 hours of continuous use. Speaking of charging, this laptop also offers a MagSafe 3 connector, in addition to two USB 4 ports and a headphone jack. This allows you to connect and use a wide range of supported peripherals.

With up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD, the MacBook Air M3 is ideal for studies and getting serious work done. Whether you’re typing your thesis, developing apps, or editing images, the notebook should serve you well. And thanks to its fan-less design, this MacBook remains completely silent no matter how hard you push it.

Both size options offer the same four colorways: Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, and Midnight. Beyond the finish and display’s size, you get to pick the M3 chip’s configuration to ensure that its power matches your needs. Invest in a unit before this fleeting deal expires.

