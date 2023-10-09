Record $250 price drop on the MacBook Air 2023

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Apple’s reputation for producing incredible hardware is matched only by its thrift in not offering significant discounts on its products. In a break from that convention, a new MacBook Air 2023 deal just slashed the asking price of the laptop to $1,049 for the first time ever. Apple MacBook Air (2023, 8GB, 256GB) for $1,049 ($250 off)

This MacBook was selling for $1,250 only yesterday and has very rarely even dipped below $1,200 in price. The deal referenced here is on the base 8GB/256GB model of the machine, but the same $250 price drop applies to all variants listed on Amazon. For example, you can get the souped-up 16GB/1TB model for $1,649 — down from $1,900.

Apple MacBook Air (2023, 8GB, 256GB) Apple MacBook Air (2023, 8GB, 256GB) High-resolution, high-power MacBook The 2023 iteration of the Apple MacBook Air offers a high-resolution display, M2 power, up to 24GB of RAM, and 2TB of Storage. The thin design and light weight make it a compelling laptop. See price at Amazon Save $250.00

The 9-out-of-10 rating we gave MacBook Air 2023 should come as no surprise. The laptop boasts a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display while maintaining the iconic design of the previous 13.6-inch model. This new iteration is not just larger but also the thinnest 15-inch laptop on the market at 11.5mm. Its M2 processor delivers an 18% faster CPU and up to a 35% GPU boost, making it a highly efficient fanless laptop. It features a flatter form factor, a higher-resolution 1080p webcam housed in a notch, and the return of the MagSafe charging system. The display is slightly larger and brighter, supporting more colors, and the speakers have been retooled for better audio quality. Suffice it to say that the impressive features are too numerous to mention.

This MacBook Air deal is going to be insanely popular, so we can’t guarantee it will last long. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

