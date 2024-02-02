Love Is Blind season 6: Release date, location, cast, and the latest rumors

Following another thrilling season of blind matchmaking in one of the most popular reality TV shows, Love Is Blind Season 5 concluded with only one couple remaining — Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson IV. Unfortunately, Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata decided not to exchange their vows after facing weeks of ups and downs.

This outcome has generated even more excitement among Love Is Blind viewers, as they eagerly await the next installment of the series. This article will offer details about the release date, the cast ensemble, and a glimpse into what season 6 of this beloved show holds in store.

When does Love Is Blind season 6 come out

Love Is Blind season 6 has been officially confirmed and has been in the works for a while now. When Netflix announced the renewal of Love Is Blind for its fifth season, they also revealed that a sixth season was in the pipeline.

This news brought excitement to fans as it meant that there were at least two more seasons of the series to anticipate. The fact that the show was successful enough to secure renewals for two upcoming seasons was a reason for celebration. Mark your calendars, as the eagerly awaited Love Is Blind season 6 is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024.

Love Is Blind season 6 location This upcoming season will feature a fresh group of individuals, all of whom reside in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Love Is Blind season 6 cast

As anticipated, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are set to resume their roles as hosts, ushering in 30 fresh singles into the pods. Netflix has revealed that this new batch encompasses a diverse group, featuring individuals such as two flight attendants, a middle school principal, a salesman who dabbles in DJing, and a former three-sport athlete who has transitioned into the world of makeup artistry. The complete cast list includes:

Women: Brittany – Age: 25, Senior Client Partner Alejandra – Age: 28, Financial Consultant Amber Desiree “AD” – Age: 33, Real Estate Broker Mackenzie – Age: 25, Makeup Artist Amy C – Age: 34, PR Director Sarah Ann – Age: 30, Customer Support Manager Danette – Age: 33, Flight Attendant Sunni – Age: 34, Business Analyst Laura – Age: 34, Account Director Jessica – Age: 29, Executive Assistant Danielle – Age: 30, Corporate Communications Chelsea – Age: 31, Flight Attendant and Event Planner Amy – Age: 28, E-commerce Specialist Amber – Age: 31, Medical Device Sales Ashley – Age: 32, Nurse Practitioner

Men: Matthew – Age: 37, Senior Financial Advisor Kenneth – Age: 26, Middle School Principal Austin – Age: 27, Software Sales Jamal – Age: 32, Store Director Jimmy – Age: 28, Software Sales Vince – Age: 35, Lawyer Clay – Age: 31, Enterprise Sales / Entrepreneur Nolan – Age: 31, Management Consultant Trevor – Age: 31, Project Manager Drake – Age: 32, Video Producer Ariel – Age: 32, Mortgage Broker Jeramey – Age: 32, Intralogistics Deion – Age: 27, Software Sales Ben – Age: 34, Cloud Solutions Architect Johnny – Age: 28, Account Executive

Where to watch Love Is Blind season 6 The hit reality series, produced by Kinetic Content, streams on Netflix. Watch seasons 1-5 on the streamer now, and catch season 6 when it premieres in February. As with previous seasons, season 6 will roll out in batches, following the below schedule: Week 1 (Feb. 14): Episodes 1-6

Week 2 (Feb. 21): Episodes 7-9

Week 3 (Feb. 28): Episodes 10-11

Week 4 (March 6): Episode 12 (finale)

FAQs

How tall is Milton from Love Is Blind? James Milton Johnson IV, a standout in Love is Blind season 5, was admired for his intelligence, charm, and youthful presence. Despite the age gap with his matches, mostly in their 30s, Milton faced another challenge — his height. Initially, he claimed to be 5’10”, but when he met his shorter fiancee Lydia, who stands at 5’6″, the truth became evident — he’s a towering 6’7″. Milton occasionally understated it as 6’6″ to sound more appealing.

Are Brett and Tiffany from Love Is Blind still together? Tiffany and Brett, stars of Love Is Blind season 4, continue to share a blissful marriage marked by harmony and devoid of any notable conflicts or controversies. They currently call Portland, Washington, their home, as Tiffany made the choice to relocate and join Brett in building their life together.

Are Mark and Jessica from Love Is Blind still together? Jessica and Mark have parted ways, but they have both found happiness in new relationships. Jessica, in particular, shared the joyous news of her engagement to Benjamin McGrath, and the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in September 2022.

Comments