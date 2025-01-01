This cute little Logitech POP Mouse is up to 50% off!

I love my large, high-end mice, but there is no denying lugging it around when on-the-go can get really annoying. They don’t often fit nicely into a bag or laptop sleeve, not to mention they take up more space. Whether you’re a student, constantly work from coffee shops, or are a digital nomad, you’ll enjoy a smaller mouse like the Logitech POP Mouse, which is currently as low as $19.99, depending on which color version you get. Buy the Logitech POP Mouse for just $19.99 ($20 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s important to note that only a couple of color versions are $19.99: Daydream Mint and Heartbreaker Rose. All other color models are $24.99, which is still a great deal.

Just look at this thing! Isn’t it the cutest little mouse you’ve seen? It comes in a variety of colors to suit every style, too. Looks aside, its biggest appeal is portability. The Logitech POP Mouse measures only 4.13 x 2.34 x 1.39 inches and weighs just 2.89 ounces. It will easily fit in any bag or laptop sleeve.

Overall, it’s a pretty basic mouse, at least specs-wise. It has a DPI range of 1,000-4,000, and comes with four buttons. You can opt between Bluetooth and a USB receiver for connectivity.

While affordable, it does come with some pretty neat tricks up its sleeve. For starters, it runs on a single AA battery, but the battery life is up to two years! It also supports the Logi Options+ software for MacOS and Windows, which you can use to manage the mouse and even use Logitech’s Flow feature. Logitech Flow allows you to move the cursor between multiple computers seamlessly, as you would if it were a multi-monitor setup. By the way, that small top button? It can be used as a shortcut for emojis!

Man, I kind of want it. If you feel like me, go ahead and take advantage of this deal soon. 50% discounts don’t tend to last very long!

