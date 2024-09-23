Deal: The Logitech Lift mouse changed my life

I’ve been working from a desk for nearly 14 years. I never thought much about which mouse I picked until a couple of years ago, when my wrist started hurting during every shift. It was time to make a change, as I surely didn’t want to worry about carpal tunnel syndrome or something similar down the line. My solution was the Logitech Lift, and right now, you can get it at a discounted $60 price point. Get the Logitech Lift for $60

This Logitech Lift deal is available from Amazon. The discount only applies to the Graphite color model. Those who want the Rose or White versions must pay $69-$70.

Logitech Lift Logitech Lift Vertical-style ergonomic computer mouse Available in three sizes, and left or right orientation, the Logitech Lift is a vertical hold computer mouse made for comfort. See price at Amazon Save $10.04

The $10 discount isn’t much, but this is amazingly close to the product’s all-time low price, which is only cents cheaper. We don’t see this mouse heavily discounted often. And, of course, the health benefits it will provide are amazing. I’ve been using it for a couple of years, and my wrist pain has disappeared.

The trick here is the hand position, which slants 57 degrees for a more natural position. This forces you to release pressure from your wrist and spread the work throughout your arm and shoulder. It may sound like a bunch of mumbo jumbo at first, but I swear it works—at least it did for me!

As far as specs go, the mouse comes with great features. For example, I use Logitech Flow to use my mouse and keyboard across two computers, just like with a dual-screen set-up. You can customize the buttons and experience using the Logi Options+ app, which works with both MacOS and Windows. I would definitely prefer an integrated battery over the AA battery it requires, but the battery lasts a long time. I recharge my battery about two times a year, but that’s because I use it every day, all day. More casual users can enjoy a battery life of up to 24 months!

You can also connect it via Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt USB receiver. You can set it up with up to three devices at a time and switch between them using the toggle on the bottom of the mouse. If you care about DPI, it can reach up to 4,000 dots per inch in sensitivity.

Ready to relieve some wrist stress? Get your Logitech Lift vertical mouse before it goes back to its regular price.

You might like

Comments