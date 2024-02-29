Logitech G535 Lightspeed just $1 off its all-time low price

Gaming binges aren’t complete without immersive audio, and Logitech is one of the top brands when it comes to affordable gaming headsets. An Amazon sale on the hardware is throwing up some intriguing deals today, with as much as 59% to be saved in upgrading your gamestation.

The Logitech G535 Lightspeed deal is a particular highlight, with a $50 price drop reducing it to within just $1 of the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. The wireless gaming headphones are on offer for just $79.99, and for that, you’re getting a wireless headset with 33 hours of battery life and a 12-meter range. It also features a lightweight design at only 236 grams, on-ear controls, and a flip-to-mute microphone. Its 40mm neodymium drivers ensure a rich audio experience, complemented by comfortable memory foam ear cups for prolonged use.

For a wired but even more budget-friendly option, the Logitech G432 gaming headset is at its equal-lowest price right now, down from $80 to just $32.99. Its large 50mm audio drivers deliver good quality sound, while advanced DTS Headphone: X 2.0 surround sound technology replicates 3D positional audio. The headset includes a 6mm flip-to-mute microphone, a 3.5mm jack, and a USB DAC, making it compatible with PCs, mobile devices, and game consoles.

