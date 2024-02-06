Level up to the Logitech G435 Lightspeed at rare 56% discount

Your gaming rig isn’t complete without immersive audio, but this upgrade can be done on the cheap with the right deal. Amazon has just that today, with a huge price drop on the Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset. The lightweight headphones are down to just $34.99 right now — 58% under retail. Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset for $34.99 ($45 off)

This isn’t an everyday markdown on the headset. It’s the second-best price we’ve ever tracked on the model and the lowest in almost a year. It’s only available on the black colorway of the cans, but that wouldn’t concern us at this fantastic price.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset Logitech G435 Lightspeed is a decent gaming headset for kids out there. The Logitech G435 Lightspeed is one of the more interesting gaming headsets to come out this year. Its focus on sustainability is unique, and the beamforming microphone is an interesting attempt at a low-key solution to big gaudy headset mics. It feels a little cheap, but it's easy to justify buying this one.

The Logitech G435 Lightspeed is built for comfort, with breathable fabric earcups and memory foam padding for extended comfort during long gaming sessions. The low latency Bluetooth connectivity makes it compatible with a wide range of devices, including PC, smartphones, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Weighing just 165 g, it’s remarkably lightweight for all-day wear. The headset boasts strong voice clarity with its dual beamforming microphones, eliminating the need for a traditional mic arm. For audio, it delivers high-fidelity sound with 40mm drivers and supports Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic for a true surround sound experience. With an 18-hour battery life, it’s well-suited to long gaming marathons.

It’s unlikely we’ll see such a big deal on the Logitech G435 Lightspeed anytime soon, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to the offer.

