LineageOS 22.1 brings Android 15 to your old Android phone

TL;DR LineageOS 22.1 based on Android 15 QPR1 is now available for over 100 devices.

The latest version of LineageOS brings Android 15 changes as well as a new music player and PDF reader.

LineageOS 21 is still around for devices that aren’t supported by 22.1, but 20 is on the way out.

A lot of amazing Android phones are released every year, but for many people, there’s no impetus to upgrade their phone unless the hardware is on the verge of failure. Many people will happily use their phone for years after the manufacturer ends official software support, but this means they’ll miss out on new software features and security fixes introduced in newer Android releases. Plus, over time, their phone’s performance might degrade due to factors like accumulated data and potential software bloat. This is why some people choose to install aftermarket Android-based distributions like LineageOS, which just got updated to bring in the latest changes from the Android 15 release.

LineageOS 22.1 based on Android 15 (QPR1) was made official today by the project’s team. The team has been hard at work developing LineageOS 22.1 after the Android 15 source code was released back in September, and thanks to their previous efforts to adapt Google’s UI-centric changes in earlier Android releases, they were able to rebase their project on top of Android 15 faster than they expected.

However, the team faced some new challenges when they rebased their project on top of Android 15. Thanks to Android’s new trunk-based development model, Google now pushes out quarterly platform releases (QPRs) of Android with significant changes to the Android codebase, forcing the LineageOS team to rebase its project every 3 months instead of every 1 year. Google may sometimes even deprecate or remove code that older devices rely on in these QPRs, so the LineageOS team warns that support for some older devices may be dropped before the next major version is released.

To better align with Android’s new release cycle, the LineageOS team has restored its old practice of dot versioning. That’s why the release today is named LineageOS 22.1 instead of LineageOS 22, as it’s based on the first QPR of Android 15 instead of the initial release of the operating system. Going forward, we should see LineageOS 22.2 based on Android 15 QPR2, LineageOS 23.1 based on Android 16 QPR1, LineageOS 23.2 based on Android 16 QPR2, and so on.

What’s new in LineageOS 22.1? The new version of LineageOS is available for over 100 devices, with more to come as maintainers work to migrate devices from older versions of the OS. LineageOS 22.1 not only brings many of Android 15’s new features but also introduces a new music app called Twelve and a new PDF reader app named Camelot.

Here are the highlights of the LineageOS 22.1 update: Security patches from March 2024 to November 2024 have been merged to LineageOS 19.1 through 22.1.

SeedVault and Etar have both been updated to their newest respective upstream version.

WebView has been updated to Chromium 131.0.6778.200.

Contributor demon000 (Cosmin Tanislav) has reworked our extract utilities, heavily optimizing them. He was able to optimize most devices down from ~180 seconds to extract, all the way down to roughly ~30 seconds. He also rewrote our extract utilities from scratch in Python, making them far more extensible, and even faster, clocking in closer to 6 seconds! A 30x speed improvement! Maintainers can swap to this implementation at their leisure throughout this cycle.

Contributor 0xCAFEBABE also added support for virtIO (QEMU/crosvm/UTM, etc.) targets! Though these aren’t supported officially, there is an awesome, comprehensive guide for building and utilizing these targets on the Wiki.

Eleven becomes Twelve If you build Android from AOSP, you’ll be missing many essential apps, including a capable music player. That’s why the LineageOS team created a music player app called Eleven, which has been around since the days of CyanogenMod. With the release of LineageOS 22.1, the team decided to completely redo the app, resulting in Twelve.

Twelve is the new default music app in LineageOS 22.1 and later, replacing Eleven. It provides a more modern Material You design, proper landscape and tablet support, built-in support for popular music library server protocols, Android Auto support, and more. A modern Material You design

Proper landscape and tablets experience

Support for most of the existing music library server protocols Subsonic OpenSubsonic (Ampache, Navidrome, Nextcloud Music, etc.) Jellyfin

Support for streaming protocols like HLS, DASH, and SmoothStreaming

Improved search

Improved Android Auto support

Playback resumption support (either from a device reboot or a new Bluetooth connection)

More Visualizer presets

Skip silence option

By order of LineageOS: Introducing Camelot This might surprise some of you to hear, but AOSP has never included a standalone PDF reader app. This isn’t an issue on most commercial devices because they ship with apps that can handle PDFs (like Google Drive), but it’s a problem for AOSP-based distributions like LineageOS that then have to either bundle an open source PDF reader or take on the burden of developing one themselves. Thankfully, Android 15 has a robust PDF reader library built-in to the operating system, simplifying the development of a PDF reader app for the LineageOS team.

The new PDF reader app is called Camelot, and it’s based on the same Jetpack PDF support library used by Google Chrome and Files by Google. Although the Jelly web browser and system WebView included in LineageOS 22.1 aren’t able to open PDFs yet, this will change in the future once both adopt newer versions of Chromium under the hood. If you’d like to install LineageOS 22.1 on your Android device, you’ll need to have one of the devices listed below. Make sure to consult the upgrade guide for your device on the project’s wiki, as the installation instructions won’t be the same for every device. For example, while most devices can be upgraded from a previous official LineageOS build without wiping data, some may require a clean install due to changes like repartitioning.

LineageOS 22.1 device roster Device name Wiki Maintainers Moved from Banana Pi M5 (Android TV) m5 stricted 21 Banana Pi M5 (Tablet) m5_tab npjohnson, stricted 21 Dynalink TV Box 4K (2021) wade npjohnson, bgcngm, stricted, webgeek1234, deadman96385, trautamaki, luca020400, aleasto 21 Essential PH-1 mata haggertk, npjohnson, tomoms 21 F(x)tec Pro¹ X pro1x BadDaemon, bgcngm, mccreary, npjohnson, qsnc, tdm 21 F(x)tec Pro¹ pro1 BadDaemon, bgcngm, intervigil, mccreary, npjohnson, tdm 21 Fairphone 4 FP4 mikeioannina 21 Fairphone 5 FP5 mikeioannina 21 Google ADT-3 deadpool bgcngm, npjohnson, stricted, webgeek1234, deadman96385, trautamaki, luca020400, aleasto 21 Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) sabrina npjohnson, stricted 21 Google Pixel 2 XL taimen chrmhoffmann, Eamo5, npjohnson, jro1979 21 Google Pixel 2 walleye chrmhoffmann, Eamo5, npjohnson, jro1979 21 Google Pixel 3 XL crosshatch mikeioannina, razorloves 21 Google Pixel 3 blueline mikeioannina, razorloves 21 Google Pixel 3a XL bonito mikeioannina, npjohnson 21 Google Pixel 3a sargo mikeioannina, npjohnson 21 Google Pixel 4 XL coral Eamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson 21 Google Pixel 4 flame Eamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson 21 Google Pixel 4a 5G bramble mikeioannina 21 Google Pixel 4a sunfish mikeioannina 21 Google Pixel 5 redfin mikeioannina 21 Google Pixel 5a barbet mikeioannina 21 Google Pixel 6 Pro raven mikeioannina 21 Google Pixel 6 oriole mikeioannina 21 Google Pixel 6a bluejay mikeioannina 21 Google Pixel 7 Pro cheetah mikeioannina 21 Google Pixel 7 panther mikeioannina, neelc 21 Google Pixel 7a lynx mikeioannina, niclimcy 21 Google Pixel 8 Pro husky mikeioannina 21 Google Pixel 8 shiba mikeioannina 21 Google Pixel 8a akita mikeioannina 21 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold comet mikeioannina Google Pixel 9 Pro XL komodo mikeioannina Google Pixel 9 Pro caiman mikeioannina Google Pixel 9 tokay mikeioannina Google Pixel Fold felix mikeioannina 21 Google Pixel Tablet tangorpro LuK1337, mikeioannina, neelc, npjohnson 21 Google Pixel XL marlin npjohnson, electimon 21 Google Pixel sailfish npjohnson, electimon 21 HardKernel ODROID-C4 (Android TV) odroidc4 bgcngm, stricted 21 HardKernel ODROID-C4 (Tablet) odroidc4_tab bgcngm, npjohnson, stricted 21 Motorola edge 20 pro pstar npjohnson, SGCMarkus 21 Motorola edge 20 berlin npjohnson, SGCMarkus 21 Motorola edge 2021 berlna SyberHexen 21 Motorola edge 30 dubai themard, sb6596, Demon000 21 Motorola moto e7 plus guam Rajin Gangadharan 21 Motorola moto g power 2021 borneo Fazwalrus 21 Motorola moto g200 5G / Motorola Edge S30 xpeng themard, rogers2602 21 Motorola moto g30 caprip mikeioannina 21 Motorola moto g32 devon Dhina17, mikeioannina 21 Motorola moto g42 hawao Dhina17, mikeioannina 21 Motorola moto g52 rhode Dhina17, mikeioannina 21 Motorola moto g6 plus evert jro1979 21 Motorola moto g7 play channel SyberHexen, deadman96385, erfanoabdi, npjohnson 21 Motorola moto g7 power ocean SyberHexen, erfanoabdi, npjohnson 21 Motorola moto g7 river erfanoabdi, npjohnson, SyberHexen 21 Motorola moto g9 / Motorola moto g9 play / Lenovo K12 Note guamp DelightReza 21 Motorola moto g9 power / Lenovo K12 Pro cebu Deivid Ignacio Parra 21 Motorola moto x4 payton erfanoabdi, ThEMarD, electimon 21 Motorola moto z2 force / Motorola moto z (2018) nash erfanoabdi, npjohnson, qsnc 21 Motorola moto z3 play beckham jro1979 21 Motorola moto z3 messi npjohnson 21 Motorola one action troika Stricted, npjohnson 21 Motorola one vision / Motorola p50 kane Stricted, npjohnson 21 Nokia 6.1 (2018) PL2 npjohnson 21 Nokia 6.1 Plus DRG npjohnson 21 Nubia Mini 5G TP1803 ArianK16a, npjohnson 21 OnePlus 11 5G salami bgcngm 21 OnePlus 6 enchilada LuK1337 21 OnePlus 6T fajita EdwinMoq 21 OnePlus 7 Pro guacamole LuK1337, Tortel 21 OnePlus 7 guacamoleb shantanu-sarkar 21 OnePlus 7T Pro hotdog qsnc 21 OnePlus 7T hotdogb LuK1337 21 OnePlus 8 Pro instantnoodlep LuK1337 21 OnePlus 8 instantnoodle jabashque 21 OnePlus 8T kebab LuK1337, mikeioannina 21 OnePlus 9 Pro lemonadep LuK1337, bgcngm, mikeioannina 21 OnePlus 9 lemonade mikeioannina, tangalbert919, ZVNexus 21 OnePlus 9R lemonades mikeioannina 21 OnePlus 9RT martini mikeioannina 21 Radxa Zero (Android TV) radxa0 bgcngm, npjohnson, stricted 21 Radxa Zero (Tablet) radxa0_tab bgcngm, npjohnson, stricted 21 Razer Phone 2 aura mikeioannina, npjohnson 21 Razer Phone cheryl mikeioannina, npjohnson 21 SHIFT SHIFT6mq axolotl amartinz, joey, mikeioannina 21 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020 (LTE) gta4l chrmhoffmann 21 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020 (Wi-Fi) gta4lwifi chrmhoffmann 21 Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE) gts4lv bgcngm, LuK1337 21 Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi) gts4lvwifi LuK1337, bgcngm 21 Solana Saga ingot mikeioannina, npjohnson Sony Xperia 10 Plus mermaid LuK1337 21 Sony Xperia 10 kirin LuK1337 21 Sony Xperia XA2 Plus voyager LuK1337 21 Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra discovery LuK1337 21 Sony Xperia XA2 pioneer LuK1337, Stricted, cdesai 21 Walmart onn. TV Box 4K (2021) dopinder npjohnson, bgcngm, stricted, webgeek1234, deadman96385, trautamaki, luca020400, aleasto 21 Xiaomi Mi 5 gemini bgcngm, ikeramat 21 Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus natrium LuK1337 21 Xiaomi Mi 6 sagit ArianK16a, Nanhumly 21 Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition ursa bgcngm 21 Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro equuleus bgcngm 21 Xiaomi Mi 8 dipper infrag 21 Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 chiron mikeioannina 21 Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S polaris bgcngm 21 Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 perseus bgcngm, rtx4d 21 Xiaomi POCO F1 beryllium bgcngm, warabhishek 21 Lastly, if LineageOS 22.1 isn’t yet available for your device, LineageOS 21 remains an option. Note, however, that LineageOS 20 is now deprecated and will not be available for new devices.

LineageOS 21 device roster Device name Wiki Maintainers Moved from Fairphone 3 / Fairphone 3+ FP3 teamb58, dk1978 20 LG G7 ThinQ (G710AWM/EM/EMW) / LG G7+ ThinQ judyln lifehackerhansol LG G7 ThinQ (G710N) g710n lifehackerhansol LG G7 ThinQ (G710ULM/VMX) g710ulm lifehackerhansol LG V35 ThinQ judyp Juleast LG V40 ThinQ judypn Tuan Anh Lenovo Z5 Pro GT heart themard, optionaltoast 20 Lenovo Z6 Pro zippo Lucchetto, themard, einargednochsson 20 Motorola edge 40 pro / Motorola moto X40 / Motorola edge+ (2023) rtwo sgcmarkus, themard Motorola edge racer erfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen, DD3Boh 20 Motorola moto g 5G / Motorola moto one 5G ace kiev SyberHexen, Jleeblanch, Vivekachooz 20 Motorola moto g 5G plus / Motorola moto one 5G nairo SyberHexen, Ivanmeler 20 NVIDIA Jetson Nano [Android TV] / NVIDIA Jetson Nano 2GB [Android TV] porg webgeek1234, npjohnson 20 NVIDIA Jetson Nano [Tablet] / NVIDIA Jetson Nano 2GB [Tablet] porg_tab webgeek1234, npjohnson 20 NVIDIA Jetson TX2 [Android TV] / NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX [Android TV] quill webgeek1234 20 NVIDIA Jetson TX2 [Tablet] / NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX [Tablet] quill_tab webgeek1234 20 NVIDIA Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017 / 2019 Pro) [Android TV] / NVIDIA Jetson TX1 [Android TV] foster webgeek1234, npjohnson 20 NVIDIA Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017 / 2019 Pro) [Tablet] / NVIDIA Jetson TX1 [Tablet] foster_tab webgeek1234, npjohnson 20 NVIDIA Shield TV (2019) [Android TV] sif webgeek1234, npjohnson 20 Nintendo Switch v1 [Android TV] / Nintendo Switch v2 [Android TV] / Nintendo Switch Lite [Android TV] / Nintendo Switch OLED [Android TV] nx makinbacon, npjohnson, webgeek1234 Nintendo Switch v1 [Tablet] / Nintendo Switch v2 [Tablet] / Nintendo Switch Lite [Tablet] / Nintendo Switch OLED [Tablet] nx_tab makinbacon, npjohnson, webgeek1234 Nokia 8 NB1 Tuan Anh Nubia Red Magic Mars nx619j Cyborg2017, rtx4d 20 Nubia Z18 Mini nx611j Cyborg2017 20 Nubia Z18 nx606j Cyborg2017, rtx4d 20 OnePlus Nord N10 billie danascape OnePlus Nord N200 dre tangalbert919 20 Realme 10 Pro 5G luigi Vivekachooz Realme 9 Pro 5G / Realme 9 5G / Realme Q5 oscar Vivekachooz Samsung Galaxy A52 4G a52q Simon1511 20 Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G a52sxq Simon1511 20 Samsung Galaxy A71 a71 Haky86 Samsung Galaxy A72 a72q Simon1511 20 Samsung Galaxy A73 5G a73xq Simon1511 20 Samsung Galaxy F62 / Samsung Galaxy M62 f62 Linux4 20 Samsung Galaxy M52 5G m52xq Simon1511 20 Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G d1x Rocky7842, Linux4 Samsung Galaxy Note10 d1 Linux4 20 Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G d2x Linux4 20 Samsung Galaxy Note10+ d2s Linux4 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G beyondx Linux4 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 beyond1lte Linux4 20 Samsung Galaxy S10+ beyond2lte Linux4 20 Samsung Galaxy S10e beyond0lte Linux4 20 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) gtowifi lifehackerhansol 20 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE) gta4xl haggertk, Linux4 20 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi) gta4xlwifi Linux4, haggertk 20 Sony Xperia 1 V pdx234 hellobbn Sony Xperia 5 V pdx237 kyasu, hellobbn Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact xz2c dtrunk90 20 Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium aurora dtrunk90 20 Sony Xperia XZ2 akari dtrunk90 20 Sony Xperia XZ3 akatsuki dtrunk90 20 Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE / Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G / Xiaomi Mi 11 LE lisa ItsVixano 20 Xiaomi Black Shark shark rtx4d, tdrkDev Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro cmi luffitys Xiaomi Mi 10 umi 0xCAFEBABE, przekichane Xiaomi Mi 10T / Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K30S Ultra apollon Ramisky, SebaUbuntu 20 Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G / Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gauguin Hridaya, Lynnrin 20 Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G renoir ArianK16a 20 Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro mars Flower Sea 20 Xiaomi Mi 11i / Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro+ / Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro haydn AdarshGrewal, erfanoabdi 20 Xiaomi Mi 9T / Xiaomi Redmi K20 (China) / Xiaomi Redmi K20 (India) davinci ArianK16a 20 Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro lmi SebaUbuntu 20 Xiaomi POCO F3 / Xiaomi Redmi K40 / Xiaomi Mi 11X alioth SahilSonar, SebaUbuntu, althafvly 20 Xiaomi POCO F4 / Xiaomi Redmi K40S munch SebaUbuntu Xiaomi POCO M2 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global) / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (India) / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite miatoll dereference23, ItsVixano 20 Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC surya Shimitar, TheStrechh 20 Xiaomi Redmi 12C / Xiaomi Redmi 12C NFC / Xiaomi POCO C55 earth surblazer Xiaomi Redmi 7 / Xiaomi Redmi Y3 onclite Dhina17 20 Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro socrates danielml Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (India) / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India) sweet basamaryan, danielml3 20 Do you currently use LineageOS on your Android device? Let us know in the comments below!

