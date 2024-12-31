Search results for

LineageOS 22.1 brings Android 15 to your old Android phone

You can now get the latest Android 15 features on over 100 devices by installing LineageOS 22.1.
Published on11 hours ago

lineageos logo on poco x3 1
Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • LineageOS 22.1 based on Android 15 QPR1 is now available for over 100 devices.
  • The latest version of LineageOS brings Android 15 changes as well as a new music player and PDF reader.
  • LineageOS 21 is still around for devices that aren’t supported by 22.1, but 20 is on the way out.

A lot of amazing Android phones are released every year, but for many people, there’s no impetus to upgrade their phone unless the hardware is on the verge of failure. Many people will happily use their phone for years after the manufacturer ends official software support, but this means they’ll miss out on new software features and security fixes introduced in newer Android releases. Plus, over time, their phone’s performance might degrade due to factors like accumulated data and potential software bloat. This is why some people choose to install aftermarket Android-based distributions like LineageOS, which just got updated to bring in the latest changes from the Android 15 release.

LineageOS 22.1 based on Android 15 (QPR1) was made official today by the project’s team. The team has been hard at work developing LineageOS 22.1 after the Android 15 source code was released back in September, and thanks to their previous efforts to adapt Google’s UI-centric changes in earlier Android releases, they were able to rebase their project on top of Android 15 faster than they expected.

However, the team faced some new challenges when they rebased their project on top of Android 15. Thanks to Android’s new trunk-based development model, Google now pushes out quarterly platform releases (QPRs) of Android with significant changes to the Android codebase, forcing the LineageOS team to rebase its project every 3 months instead of every 1 year. Google may sometimes even deprecate or remove code that older devices rely on in these QPRs, so the LineageOS team warns that support for some older devices may be dropped before the next major version is released.

To better align with Android’s new release cycle, the LineageOS team has restored its old practice of dot versioning. That’s why the release today is named LineageOS 22.1 instead of LineageOS 22, as it’s based on the first QPR of Android 15 instead of the initial release of the operating system. Going forward, we should see LineageOS 22.2 based on Android 15 QPR2, LineageOS 23.1 based on Android 16 QPR1, LineageOS 23.2 based on Android 16 QPR2, and so on.

LineageOS 22 hero image
Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

What’s new in LineageOS 22.1?

The new version of LineageOS is available for over 100 devices, with more to come as maintainers work to migrate devices from older versions of the OS. LineageOS 22.1 not only brings many of Android 15’s new features but also introduces a new music app called Twelve and a new PDF reader app named Camelot.

Here are the highlights of the LineageOS 22.1 update:

  • Security patches from March 2024 to November 2024 have been merged to LineageOS 19.1 through 22.1.
  • SeedVault and Etar have both been updated to their newest respective upstream version.
  • WebView has been updated to Chromium 131.0.6778.200.
  • Contributor demon000 (Cosmin Tanislav) has reworked our extract utilities, heavily optimizing them. He was able to optimize most devices down from ~180 seconds to extract, all the way down to roughly ~30 seconds.
    • He also rewrote our extract utilities from scratch in Python, making them far more extensible, and even faster, clocking in closer to 6 seconds! A 30x speed improvement! Maintainers can swap to this implementation at their leisure throughout this cycle.
  • Contributor 0xCAFEBABE also added support for virtIO (QEMU/crosvm/UTM, etc.) targets! Though these aren’t supported officially, there is an awesome, comprehensive guide for building and utilizing these targets on the Wiki.

Eleven becomes Twelve

If you build Android from AOSP, you’ll be missing many essential apps, including a capable music player. That’s why the LineageOS team created a music player app called Eleven, which has been around since the days of CyanogenMod. With the release of LineageOS 22.1, the team decided to completely redo the app, resulting in Twelve.

Twelve is the new default music app in LineageOS 22.1 and later, replacing Eleven. It provides a more modern Material You design, proper landscape and tablet support, built-in support for popular music library server protocols, Android Auto support, and more.

  • A modern Material You design
  • Proper landscape and tablets experience
  • Support for most of the existing music library server protocols
    • Subsonic
    • OpenSubsonic (Ampache, Navidrome, Nextcloud Music, etc.)
    • Jellyfin
  • Support for streaming protocols like HLS, DASH, and SmoothStreaming
  • Improved search
  • Improved Android Auto support
  • Playback resumption support (either from a device reboot or a new Bluetooth connection)
  • More Visualizer presets
  • Skip silence option
LineageOS Twelve music player
Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

By order of LineageOS: Introducing Camelot

This might surprise some of you to hear, but AOSP has never included a standalone PDF reader app. This isn’t an issue on most commercial devices because they ship with apps that can handle PDFs (like Google Drive), but it’s a problem for AOSP-based distributions like LineageOS that then have to either bundle an open source PDF reader or take on the burden of developing one themselves. Thankfully, Android 15 has a robust PDF reader library built-in to the operating system, simplifying the development of a PDF reader app for the LineageOS team.

The new PDF reader app is called Camelot, and it’s based on the same Jetpack PDF support library used by Google Chrome and Files by Google. Although the Jelly web browser and system WebView included in LineageOS 22.1 aren’t able to open PDFs yet, this will change in the future once both adopt newer versions of Chromium under the hood.

If you’d like to install LineageOS 22.1 on your Android device, you’ll need to have one of the devices listed below. Make sure to consult the upgrade guide for your device on the project’s wiki, as the installation instructions won’t be the same for every device. For example, while most devices can be upgraded from a previous official LineageOS build without wiping data, some may require a clean install due to changes like repartitioning.

LineageOS 22.1 device roster

Device nameWikiMaintainersMoved from
Banana Pi M5 (Android TV)m5stricted21
Banana Pi M5 (Tablet)m5_tabnpjohnson, stricted21
Dynalink TV Box 4K (2021)wadenpjohnson, bgcngm, stricted, webgeek1234, deadman96385, trautamaki, luca020400, aleasto21
Essential PH-1matahaggertk, npjohnson, tomoms21
F(x)tec Pro¹ Xpro1xBadDaemon, bgcngm, mccreary, npjohnson, qsnc, tdm21
F(x)tec Pro¹pro1BadDaemon, bgcngm, intervigil, mccreary, npjohnson, tdm21
Fairphone 4FP4mikeioannina21
Fairphone 5FP5mikeioannina21
Google ADT-3deadpoolbgcngm, npjohnson, stricted, webgeek1234, deadman96385, trautamaki, luca020400, aleasto21
Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K)sabrinanpjohnson, stricted21
Google Pixel 2 XLtaimenchrmhoffmann, Eamo5, npjohnson, jro197921
Google Pixel 2walleyechrmhoffmann, Eamo5, npjohnson, jro197921
Google Pixel 3 XLcrosshatchmikeioannina, razorloves21
Google Pixel 3bluelinemikeioannina, razorloves21
Google Pixel 3a XLbonitomikeioannina, npjohnson21
Google Pixel 3asargomikeioannina, npjohnson21
Google Pixel 4 XLcoralEamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson21
Google Pixel 4flameEamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson21
Google Pixel 4a 5Gbramblemikeioannina21
Google Pixel 4asunfishmikeioannina21
Google Pixel 5redfinmikeioannina21
Google Pixel 5abarbetmikeioannina21
Google Pixel 6 Proravenmikeioannina21
Google Pixel 6oriolemikeioannina21
Google Pixel 6abluejaymikeioannina21
Google Pixel 7 Procheetahmikeioannina21
Google Pixel 7panthermikeioannina, neelc21
Google Pixel 7alynxmikeioannina, niclimcy21
Google Pixel 8 Prohuskymikeioannina21
Google Pixel 8shibamikeioannina21
Google Pixel 8aakitamikeioannina21
Google Pixel 9 Pro Foldcometmikeioannina
Google Pixel 9 Pro XLkomodomikeioannina
Google Pixel 9 Procaimanmikeioannina
Google Pixel 9tokaymikeioannina
Google Pixel Foldfelixmikeioannina21
Google Pixel TablettangorproLuK1337, mikeioannina, neelc, npjohnson21
Google Pixel XLmarlinnpjohnson, electimon21
Google Pixelsailfishnpjohnson, electimon21
HardKernel ODROID-C4 (Android TV)odroidc4bgcngm, stricted21
HardKernel ODROID-C4 (Tablet)odroidc4_tabbgcngm, npjohnson, stricted21
Motorola edge 20 propstarnpjohnson, SGCMarkus21
Motorola edge 20berlinnpjohnson, SGCMarkus21
Motorola edge 2021berlnaSyberHexen21
Motorola edge 30dubaithemard, sb6596, Demon00021
Motorola moto e7 plusguamRajin Gangadharan21
Motorola moto g power 2021borneoFazwalrus21
Motorola moto g200 5G / Motorola Edge S30xpengthemard, rogers260221
Motorola moto g30capripmikeioannina21
Motorola moto g32devonDhina17, mikeioannina21
Motorola moto g42hawaoDhina17, mikeioannina21
Motorola moto g52rhodeDhina17, mikeioannina21
Motorola moto g6 plusevertjro197921
Motorola moto g7 playchannelSyberHexen, deadman96385, erfanoabdi, npjohnson21
Motorola moto g7 poweroceanSyberHexen, erfanoabdi, npjohnson21
Motorola moto g7rivererfanoabdi, npjohnson, SyberHexen21
Motorola moto g9 / Motorola moto g9 play / Lenovo K12 NoteguampDelightReza21
Motorola moto g9 power / Lenovo K12 ProcebuDeivid Ignacio Parra21
Motorola moto x4paytonerfanoabdi, ThEMarD, electimon21
Motorola moto z2 force / Motorola moto z (2018)nasherfanoabdi, npjohnson, qsnc21
Motorola moto z3 playbeckhamjro197921
Motorola moto z3messinpjohnson21
Motorola one actiontroikaStricted, npjohnson21
Motorola one vision / Motorola p50kaneStricted, npjohnson21
Nokia 6.1 (2018)PL2npjohnson21
Nokia 6.1 PlusDRGnpjohnson21
Nubia Mini 5GTP1803ArianK16a, npjohnson21
OnePlus 11 5Gsalamibgcngm21
OnePlus 6enchiladaLuK133721
OnePlus 6TfajitaEdwinMoq21
OnePlus 7 ProguacamoleLuK1337, Tortel21
OnePlus 7guacamolebshantanu-sarkar21
OnePlus 7T Prohotdogqsnc21
OnePlus 7ThotdogbLuK133721
OnePlus 8 ProinstantnoodlepLuK133721
OnePlus 8instantnoodlejabashque21
OnePlus 8TkebabLuK1337, mikeioannina21
OnePlus 9 ProlemonadepLuK1337, bgcngm, mikeioannina21
OnePlus 9lemonademikeioannina, tangalbert919, ZVNexus21
OnePlus 9Rlemonadesmikeioannina21
OnePlus 9RTmartinimikeioannina21
Radxa Zero (Android TV)radxa0bgcngm, npjohnson, stricted21
Radxa Zero (Tablet)radxa0_tabbgcngm, npjohnson, stricted21
Razer Phone 2auramikeioannina, npjohnson21
Razer Phonecherylmikeioannina, npjohnson21
SHIFT SHIFT6mqaxolotlamartinz, joey, mikeioannina21
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020 (LTE)gta4lchrmhoffmann21
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020 (Wi-Fi)gta4lwifichrmhoffmann21
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE)gts4lvbgcngm, LuK133721
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi)gts4lvwifiLuK1337, bgcngm21
Solana Sagaingotmikeioannina, npjohnson
Sony Xperia 10 PlusmermaidLuK133721
Sony Xperia 10kirinLuK133721
Sony Xperia XA2 PlusvoyagerLuK133721
Sony Xperia XA2 UltradiscoveryLuK133721
Sony Xperia XA2pioneerLuK1337, Stricted, cdesai21
Walmart onn. TV Box 4K (2021)dopindernpjohnson, bgcngm, stricted, webgeek1234, deadman96385, trautamaki, luca020400, aleasto21
Xiaomi Mi 5geminibgcngm, ikeramat21
Xiaomi Mi 5s PlusnatriumLuK133721
Xiaomi Mi 6sagitArianK16a, Nanhumly21
Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Editionursabgcngm21
Xiaomi Mi 8 Proequuleusbgcngm21
Xiaomi Mi 8dipperinfrag21
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2chironmikeioannina21
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2Spolarisbgcngm21
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3perseusbgcngm, rtx4d21
Xiaomi POCO F1berylliumbgcngm, warabhishek21

Lastly, if LineageOS 22.1 isn’t yet available for your device, LineageOS 21 remains an option. Note, however, that LineageOS 20 is now deprecated and will not be available for new devices.

LineageOS 21 device roster

Device nameWikiMaintainersMoved from
Fairphone 3 / Fairphone 3+FP3teamb58, dk197820
LG G7 ThinQ (G710AWM/EM/EMW) / LG G7+ ThinQjudylnlifehackerhansol
LG G7 ThinQ (G710N)g710nlifehackerhansol
LG G7 ThinQ (G710ULM/VMX)g710ulmlifehackerhansol
LG V35 ThinQjudypJuleast
LG V40 ThinQjudypnTuan Anh
Lenovo Z5 Pro GTheartthemard, optionaltoast20
Lenovo Z6 ProzippoLucchetto, themard, einargednochsson20
Motorola edge 40 pro / Motorola moto X40 / Motorola edge+ (2023)rtwosgcmarkus, themard
Motorola edgeracererfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen, DD3Boh20
Motorola moto g 5G / Motorola moto one 5G acekievSyberHexen, Jleeblanch, Vivekachooz20
Motorola moto g 5G plus / Motorola moto one 5GnairoSyberHexen, Ivanmeler20
NVIDIA Jetson Nano [Android TV] / NVIDIA Jetson Nano 2GB [Android TV]porgwebgeek1234, npjohnson20
NVIDIA Jetson Nano [Tablet] / NVIDIA Jetson Nano 2GB [Tablet]porg_tabwebgeek1234, npjohnson20
NVIDIA Jetson TX2 [Android TV] / NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX [Android TV]quillwebgeek123420
NVIDIA Jetson TX2 [Tablet] / NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX [Tablet]quill_tabwebgeek123420
NVIDIA Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017 / 2019 Pro) [Android TV] / NVIDIA Jetson TX1 [Android TV]fosterwebgeek1234, npjohnson20
NVIDIA Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017 / 2019 Pro) [Tablet] / NVIDIA Jetson TX1 [Tablet]foster_tabwebgeek1234, npjohnson20
NVIDIA Shield TV (2019) [Android TV]sifwebgeek1234, npjohnson20
Nintendo Switch v1 [Android TV] / Nintendo Switch v2 [Android TV] / Nintendo Switch Lite [Android TV] / Nintendo Switch OLED [Android TV]nxmakinbacon, npjohnson, webgeek1234
Nintendo Switch v1 [Tablet] / Nintendo Switch v2 [Tablet] / Nintendo Switch Lite [Tablet] / Nintendo Switch OLED [Tablet]nx_tabmakinbacon, npjohnson, webgeek1234
Nokia 8NB1Tuan Anh
Nubia Red Magic Marsnx619jCyborg2017, rtx4d20
Nubia Z18 Mininx611jCyborg201720
Nubia Z18nx606jCyborg2017, rtx4d20
OnePlus Nord N10billiedanascape
OnePlus Nord N200dretangalbert91920
Realme 10 Pro 5GluigiVivekachooz
Realme 9 Pro 5G / Realme 9 5G / Realme Q5oscarVivekachooz
Samsung Galaxy A52 4Ga52qSimon151120
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5Ga52sxqSimon151120
Samsung Galaxy A71a71Haky86
Samsung Galaxy A72a72qSimon151120
Samsung Galaxy A73 5Ga73xqSimon151120
Samsung Galaxy F62 / Samsung Galaxy M62f62Linux420
Samsung Galaxy M52 5Gm52xqSimon151120
Samsung Galaxy Note10 5Gd1xRocky7842, Linux4
Samsung Galaxy Note10d1Linux420
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5Gd2xLinux420
Samsung Galaxy Note10+d2sLinux420
Samsung Galaxy S10 5GbeyondxLinux420
Samsung Galaxy S10beyond1lteLinux420
Samsung Galaxy S10+beyond2lteLinux420
Samsung Galaxy S10ebeyond0lteLinux420
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)gtowifilifehackerhansol20
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE)gta4xlhaggertk, Linux420
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi)gta4xlwifiLinux4, haggertk20
Sony Xperia 1 Vpdx234hellobbn
Sony Xperia 5 Vpdx237kyasu, hellobbn
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compactxz2cdtrunk9020
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premiumauroradtrunk9020
Sony Xperia XZ2akaridtrunk9020
Sony Xperia XZ3akatsukidtrunk9020
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE / Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G / Xiaomi Mi 11 LElisaItsVixano20
Xiaomi Black Sharksharkrtx4d, tdrkDev
Xiaomi Mi 10 Procmiluffitys
Xiaomi Mi 10umi0xCAFEBABE, przekichane
Xiaomi Mi 10T / Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K30S UltraapollonRamisky, SebaUbuntu20
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G / Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5GgauguinHridaya, Lynnrin20
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5GrenoirArianK16a20
Xiaomi Mi 11 PromarsFlower Sea20
Xiaomi Mi 11i / Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro+ / Xiaomi Mi 11X ProhaydnAdarshGrewal, erfanoabdi20
Xiaomi Mi 9T / Xiaomi Redmi K20 (China) / Xiaomi Redmi K20 (India)davinciArianK16a20
Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K30 ProlmiSebaUbuntu20
Xiaomi POCO F3 / Xiaomi Redmi K40 / Xiaomi Mi 11XaliothSahilSonar, SebaUbuntu, althafvly20
Xiaomi POCO F4 / Xiaomi Redmi K40SmunchSebaUbuntu
Xiaomi POCO M2 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global) / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (India) / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Litemiatolldereference23, ItsVixano20
Xiaomi POCO X3 NFCsuryaShimitar, TheStrechh20
Xiaomi Redmi 12C / Xiaomi Redmi 12C NFC / Xiaomi POCO C55earthsurblazer
Xiaomi Redmi 7 / Xiaomi Redmi Y3oncliteDhina1720
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Prosocratesdanielml
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (India) / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India)sweetbasamaryan, danielml320

Do you currently use LineageOS on your Android device? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.
