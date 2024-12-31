Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
LineageOS 22.1 brings Android 15 to your old Android phone
- LineageOS 22.1 based on Android 15 QPR1 is now available for over 100 devices.
- The latest version of LineageOS brings Android 15 changes as well as a new music player and PDF reader.
- LineageOS 21 is still around for devices that aren’t supported by 22.1, but 20 is on the way out.
A lot of amazing Android phones are released every year, but for many people, there’s no impetus to upgrade their phone unless the hardware is on the verge of failure. Many people will happily use their phone for years after the manufacturer ends official software support, but this means they’ll miss out on new software features and security fixes introduced in newer Android releases. Plus, over time, their phone’s performance might degrade due to factors like accumulated data and potential software bloat. This is why some people choose to install aftermarket Android-based distributions like LineageOS, which just got updated to bring in the latest changes from the Android 15 release.
LineageOS 22.1 based on Android 15 (QPR1) was made official today by the project’s team. The team has been hard at work developing LineageOS 22.1 after the Android 15 source code was released back in September, and thanks to their previous efforts to adapt Google’s UI-centric changes in earlier Android releases, they were able to rebase their project on top of Android 15 faster than they expected.
However, the team faced some new challenges when they rebased their project on top of Android 15. Thanks to Android’s new trunk-based development model, Google now pushes out quarterly platform releases (QPRs) of Android with significant changes to the Android codebase, forcing the LineageOS team to rebase its project every 3 months instead of every 1 year. Google may sometimes even deprecate or remove code that older devices rely on in these QPRs, so the LineageOS team warns that support for some older devices may be dropped before the next major version is released.
To better align with Android’s new release cycle, the LineageOS team has restored its old practice of dot versioning. That’s why the release today is named LineageOS 22.1 instead of LineageOS 22, as it’s based on the first QPR of Android 15 instead of the initial release of the operating system. Going forward, we should see LineageOS 22.2 based on Android 15 QPR2, LineageOS 23.1 based on Android 16 QPR1, LineageOS 23.2 based on Android 16 QPR2, and so on.
What’s new in LineageOS 22.1?
The new version of LineageOS is available for over 100 devices, with more to come as maintainers work to migrate devices from older versions of the OS. LineageOS 22.1 not only brings many of Android 15’s new features but also introduces a new music app called Twelve and a new PDF reader app named Camelot.
Here are the highlights of the LineageOS 22.1 update:
- Security patches from March 2024 to November 2024 have been merged to LineageOS 19.1 through 22.1.
- SeedVault and Etar have both been updated to their newest respective upstream version.
- WebView has been updated to Chromium 131.0.6778.200.
- Contributor demon000 (Cosmin Tanislav) has reworked our extract utilities, heavily optimizing them. He was able to optimize most devices down from ~180 seconds to extract, all the way down to roughly ~30 seconds.
- He also rewrote our extract utilities from scratch in Python, making them far more extensible, and even faster, clocking in closer to 6 seconds! A 30x speed improvement! Maintainers can swap to this implementation at their leisure throughout this cycle.
- Contributor 0xCAFEBABE also added support for virtIO (QEMU/crosvm/UTM, etc.) targets! Though these aren’t supported officially, there is an awesome, comprehensive guide for building and utilizing these targets on the Wiki.
Eleven becomes Twelve
If you build Android from AOSP, you’ll be missing many essential apps, including a capable music player. That’s why the LineageOS team created a music player app called Eleven, which has been around since the days of CyanogenMod. With the release of LineageOS 22.1, the team decided to completely redo the app, resulting in Twelve.
Twelve is the new default music app in LineageOS 22.1 and later, replacing Eleven. It provides a more modern Material You design, proper landscape and tablet support, built-in support for popular music library server protocols, Android Auto support, and more.
- A modern Material You design
- Proper landscape and tablets experience
- Support for most of the existing music library server protocols
- Subsonic
- OpenSubsonic (Ampache, Navidrome, Nextcloud Music, etc.)
- Jellyfin
- Support for streaming protocols like HLS, DASH, and SmoothStreaming
- Improved search
- Improved Android Auto support
- Playback resumption support (either from a device reboot or a new Bluetooth connection)
- More Visualizer presets
- Skip silence option
By order of LineageOS: Introducing Camelot
This might surprise some of you to hear, but AOSP has never included a standalone PDF reader app. This isn’t an issue on most commercial devices because they ship with apps that can handle PDFs (like Google Drive), but it’s a problem for AOSP-based distributions like LineageOS that then have to either bundle an open source PDF reader or take on the burden of developing one themselves. Thankfully, Android 15 has a robust PDF reader library built-in to the operating system, simplifying the development of a PDF reader app for the LineageOS team.
The new PDF reader app is called Camelot, and it’s based on the same Jetpack PDF support library used by Google Chrome and Files by Google. Although the Jelly web browser and system WebView included in LineageOS 22.1 aren’t able to open PDFs yet, this will change in the future once both adopt newer versions of Chromium under the hood.
If you’d like to install LineageOS 22.1 on your Android device, you’ll need to have one of the devices listed below. Make sure to consult the upgrade guide for your device on the project’s wiki, as the installation instructions won’t be the same for every device. For example, while most devices can be upgraded from a previous official LineageOS build without wiping data, some may require a clean install due to changes like repartitioning.
LineageOS 22.1 device roster
|Device name
|Wiki
|Maintainers
|Moved from
|Banana Pi M5 (Android TV)
|m5
|stricted
|21
|Banana Pi M5 (Tablet)
|m5_tab
|npjohnson, stricted
|21
|Dynalink TV Box 4K (2021)
|wade
|npjohnson, bgcngm, stricted, webgeek1234, deadman96385, trautamaki, luca020400, aleasto
|21
|Essential PH-1
|mata
|haggertk, npjohnson, tomoms
|21
|F(x)tec Pro¹ X
|pro1x
|BadDaemon, bgcngm, mccreary, npjohnson, qsnc, tdm
|21
|F(x)tec Pro¹
|pro1
|BadDaemon, bgcngm, intervigil, mccreary, npjohnson, tdm
|21
|Fairphone 4
|FP4
|mikeioannina
|21
|Fairphone 5
|FP5
|mikeioannina
|21
|Google ADT-3
|deadpool
|bgcngm, npjohnson, stricted, webgeek1234, deadman96385, trautamaki, luca020400, aleasto
|21
|Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
|sabrina
|npjohnson, stricted
|21
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|taimen
|chrmhoffmann, Eamo5, npjohnson, jro1979
|21
|Google Pixel 2
|walleye
|chrmhoffmann, Eamo5, npjohnson, jro1979
|21
|Google Pixel 3 XL
|crosshatch
|mikeioannina, razorloves
|21
|Google Pixel 3
|blueline
|mikeioannina, razorloves
|21
|Google Pixel 3a XL
|bonito
|mikeioannina, npjohnson
|21
|Google Pixel 3a
|sargo
|mikeioannina, npjohnson
|21
|Google Pixel 4 XL
|coral
|Eamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson
|21
|Google Pixel 4
|flame
|Eamo5, mikeioannina, npjohnson
|21
|Google Pixel 4a 5G
|bramble
|mikeioannina
|21
|Google Pixel 4a
|sunfish
|mikeioannina
|21
|Google Pixel 5
|redfin
|mikeioannina
|21
|Google Pixel 5a
|barbet
|mikeioannina
|21
|Google Pixel 6 Pro
|raven
|mikeioannina
|21
|Google Pixel 6
|oriole
|mikeioannina
|21
|Google Pixel 6a
|bluejay
|mikeioannina
|21
|Google Pixel 7 Pro
|cheetah
|mikeioannina
|21
|Google Pixel 7
|panther
|mikeioannina, neelc
|21
|Google Pixel 7a
|lynx
|mikeioannina, niclimcy
|21
|Google Pixel 8 Pro
|husky
|mikeioannina
|21
|Google Pixel 8
|shiba
|mikeioannina
|21
|Google Pixel 8a
|akita
|mikeioannina
|21
|Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|comet
|mikeioannina
|Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
|komodo
|mikeioannina
|Google Pixel 9 Pro
|caiman
|mikeioannina
|Google Pixel 9
|tokay
|mikeioannina
|Google Pixel Fold
|felix
|mikeioannina
|21
|Google Pixel Tablet
|tangorpro
|LuK1337, mikeioannina, neelc, npjohnson
|21
|Google Pixel XL
|marlin
|npjohnson, electimon
|21
|Google Pixel
|sailfish
|npjohnson, electimon
|21
|HardKernel ODROID-C4 (Android TV)
|odroidc4
|bgcngm, stricted
|21
|HardKernel ODROID-C4 (Tablet)
|odroidc4_tab
|bgcngm, npjohnson, stricted
|21
|Motorola edge 20 pro
|pstar
|npjohnson, SGCMarkus
|21
|Motorola edge 20
|berlin
|npjohnson, SGCMarkus
|21
|Motorola edge 2021
|berlna
|SyberHexen
|21
|Motorola edge 30
|dubai
|themard, sb6596, Demon000
|21
|Motorola moto e7 plus
|guam
|Rajin Gangadharan
|21
|Motorola moto g power 2021
|borneo
|Fazwalrus
|21
|Motorola moto g200 5G / Motorola Edge S30
|xpeng
|themard, rogers2602
|21
|Motorola moto g30
|caprip
|mikeioannina
|21
|Motorola moto g32
|devon
|Dhina17, mikeioannina
|21
|Motorola moto g42
|hawao
|Dhina17, mikeioannina
|21
|Motorola moto g52
|rhode
|Dhina17, mikeioannina
|21
|Motorola moto g6 plus
|evert
|jro1979
|21
|Motorola moto g7 play
|channel
|SyberHexen, deadman96385, erfanoabdi, npjohnson
|21
|Motorola moto g7 power
|ocean
|SyberHexen, erfanoabdi, npjohnson
|21
|Motorola moto g7
|river
|erfanoabdi, npjohnson, SyberHexen
|21
|Motorola moto g9 / Motorola moto g9 play / Lenovo K12 Note
|guamp
|DelightReza
|21
|Motorola moto g9 power / Lenovo K12 Pro
|cebu
|Deivid Ignacio Parra
|21
|Motorola moto x4
|payton
|erfanoabdi, ThEMarD, electimon
|21
|Motorola moto z2 force / Motorola moto z (2018)
|nash
|erfanoabdi, npjohnson, qsnc
|21
|Motorola moto z3 play
|beckham
|jro1979
|21
|Motorola moto z3
|messi
|npjohnson
|21
|Motorola one action
|troika
|Stricted, npjohnson
|21
|Motorola one vision / Motorola p50
|kane
|Stricted, npjohnson
|21
|Nokia 6.1 (2018)
|PL2
|npjohnson
|21
|Nokia 6.1 Plus
|DRG
|npjohnson
|21
|Nubia Mini 5G
|TP1803
|ArianK16a, npjohnson
|21
|OnePlus 11 5G
|salami
|bgcngm
|21
|OnePlus 6
|enchilada
|LuK1337
|21
|OnePlus 6T
|fajita
|EdwinMoq
|21
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|guacamole
|LuK1337, Tortel
|21
|OnePlus 7
|guacamoleb
|shantanu-sarkar
|21
|OnePlus 7T Pro
|hotdog
|qsnc
|21
|OnePlus 7T
|hotdogb
|LuK1337
|21
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|instantnoodlep
|LuK1337
|21
|OnePlus 8
|instantnoodle
|jabashque
|21
|OnePlus 8T
|kebab
|LuK1337, mikeioannina
|21
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|lemonadep
|LuK1337, bgcngm, mikeioannina
|21
|OnePlus 9
|lemonade
|mikeioannina, tangalbert919, ZVNexus
|21
|OnePlus 9R
|lemonades
|mikeioannina
|21
|OnePlus 9RT
|martini
|mikeioannina
|21
|Radxa Zero (Android TV)
|radxa0
|bgcngm, npjohnson, stricted
|21
|Radxa Zero (Tablet)
|radxa0_tab
|bgcngm, npjohnson, stricted
|21
|Razer Phone 2
|aura
|mikeioannina, npjohnson
|21
|Razer Phone
|cheryl
|mikeioannina, npjohnson
|21
|SHIFT SHIFT6mq
|axolotl
|amartinz, joey, mikeioannina
|21
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020 (LTE)
|gta4l
|chrmhoffmann
|21
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020 (Wi-Fi)
|gta4lwifi
|chrmhoffmann
|21
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (LTE)
|gts4lv
|bgcngm, LuK1337
|21
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi)
|gts4lvwifi
|LuK1337, bgcngm
|21
|Solana Saga
|ingot
|mikeioannina, npjohnson
|Sony Xperia 10 Plus
|mermaid
|LuK1337
|21
|Sony Xperia 10
|kirin
|LuK1337
|21
|Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
|voyager
|LuK1337
|21
|Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra
|discovery
|LuK1337
|21
|Sony Xperia XA2
|pioneer
|LuK1337, Stricted, cdesai
|21
|Walmart onn. TV Box 4K (2021)
|dopinder
|npjohnson, bgcngm, stricted, webgeek1234, deadman96385, trautamaki, luca020400, aleasto
|21
|Xiaomi Mi 5
|gemini
|bgcngm, ikeramat
|21
|Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus
|natrium
|LuK1337
|21
|Xiaomi Mi 6
|sagit
|ArianK16a, Nanhumly
|21
|Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition
|ursa
|bgcngm
|21
|Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
|equuleus
|bgcngm
|21
|Xiaomi Mi 8
|dipper
|infrag
|21
|Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
|chiron
|mikeioannina
|21
|Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S
|polaris
|bgcngm
|21
|Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
|perseus
|bgcngm, rtx4d
|21
|Xiaomi POCO F1
|beryllium
|bgcngm, warabhishek
|21
Lastly, if LineageOS 22.1 isn’t yet available for your device, LineageOS 21 remains an option. Note, however, that LineageOS 20 is now deprecated and will not be available for new devices.
LineageOS 21 device roster
|Device name
|Wiki
|Maintainers
|Moved from
|Fairphone 3 / Fairphone 3+
|FP3
|teamb58, dk1978
|20
|LG G7 ThinQ (G710AWM/EM/EMW) / LG G7+ ThinQ
|judyln
|lifehackerhansol
|LG G7 ThinQ (G710N)
|g710n
|lifehackerhansol
|LG G7 ThinQ (G710ULM/VMX)
|g710ulm
|lifehackerhansol
|LG V35 ThinQ
|judyp
|Juleast
|LG V40 ThinQ
|judypn
|Tuan Anh
|Lenovo Z5 Pro GT
|heart
|themard, optionaltoast
|20
|Lenovo Z6 Pro
|zippo
|Lucchetto, themard, einargednochsson
|20
|Motorola edge 40 pro / Motorola moto X40 / Motorola edge+ (2023)
|rtwo
|sgcmarkus, themard
|Motorola edge
|racer
|erfanoabdi, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen, DD3Boh
|20
|Motorola moto g 5G / Motorola moto one 5G ace
|kiev
|SyberHexen, Jleeblanch, Vivekachooz
|20
|Motorola moto g 5G plus / Motorola moto one 5G
|nairo
|SyberHexen, Ivanmeler
|20
|NVIDIA Jetson Nano [Android TV] / NVIDIA Jetson Nano 2GB [Android TV]
|porg
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|20
|NVIDIA Jetson Nano [Tablet] / NVIDIA Jetson Nano 2GB [Tablet]
|porg_tab
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|20
|NVIDIA Jetson TX2 [Android TV] / NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX [Android TV]
|quill
|webgeek1234
|20
|NVIDIA Jetson TX2 [Tablet] / NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX [Tablet]
|quill_tab
|webgeek1234
|20
|NVIDIA Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017 / 2019 Pro) [Android TV] / NVIDIA Jetson TX1 [Android TV]
|foster
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|20
|NVIDIA Shield TV (2015 / 2015 Pro / 2017 / 2019 Pro) [Tablet] / NVIDIA Jetson TX1 [Tablet]
|foster_tab
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|20
|NVIDIA Shield TV (2019) [Android TV]
|sif
|webgeek1234, npjohnson
|20
|Nintendo Switch v1 [Android TV] / Nintendo Switch v2 [Android TV] / Nintendo Switch Lite [Android TV] / Nintendo Switch OLED [Android TV]
|nx
|makinbacon, npjohnson, webgeek1234
|Nintendo Switch v1 [Tablet] / Nintendo Switch v2 [Tablet] / Nintendo Switch Lite [Tablet] / Nintendo Switch OLED [Tablet]
|nx_tab
|makinbacon, npjohnson, webgeek1234
|Nokia 8
|NB1
|Tuan Anh
|Nubia Red Magic Mars
|nx619j
|Cyborg2017, rtx4d
|20
|Nubia Z18 Mini
|nx611j
|Cyborg2017
|20
|Nubia Z18
|nx606j
|Cyborg2017, rtx4d
|20
|OnePlus Nord N10
|billie
|danascape
|OnePlus Nord N200
|dre
|tangalbert919
|20
|Realme 10 Pro 5G
|luigi
|Vivekachooz
|Realme 9 Pro 5G / Realme 9 5G / Realme Q5
|oscar
|Vivekachooz
|Samsung Galaxy A52 4G
|a52q
|Simon1511
|20
|Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
|a52sxq
|Simon1511
|20
|Samsung Galaxy A71
|a71
|Haky86
|Samsung Galaxy A72
|a72q
|Simon1511
|20
|Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
|a73xq
|Simon1511
|20
|Samsung Galaxy F62 / Samsung Galaxy M62
|f62
|Linux4
|20
|Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
|m52xq
|Simon1511
|20
|Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G
|d1x
|Rocky7842, Linux4
|Samsung Galaxy Note10
|d1
|Linux4
|20
|Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G
|d2x
|Linux4
|20
|Samsung Galaxy Note10+
|d2s
|Linux4
|20
|Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
|beyondx
|Linux4
|20
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|beyond1lte
|Linux4
|20
|Samsung Galaxy S10+
|beyond2lte
|Linux4
|20
|Samsung Galaxy S10e
|beyond0lte
|Linux4
|20
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)
|gtowifi
|lifehackerhansol
|20
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE)
|gta4xl
|haggertk, Linux4
|20
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi)
|gta4xlwifi
|Linux4, haggertk
|20
|Sony Xperia 1 V
|pdx234
|hellobbn
|Sony Xperia 5 V
|pdx237
|kyasu, hellobbn
|Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
|xz2c
|dtrunk90
|20
|Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
|aurora
|dtrunk90
|20
|Sony Xperia XZ2
|akari
|dtrunk90
|20
|Sony Xperia XZ3
|akatsuki
|dtrunk90
|20
|Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE / Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G / Xiaomi Mi 11 LE
|lisa
|ItsVixano
|20
|Xiaomi Black Shark
|shark
|rtx4d, tdrkDev
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
|cmi
|luffitys
|Xiaomi Mi 10
|umi
|0xCAFEBABE, przekichane
|Xiaomi Mi 10T / Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K30S Ultra
|apollon
|Ramisky, SebaUbuntu
|20
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G / Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
|gauguin
|Hridaya, Lynnrin
|20
|Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
|renoir
|ArianK16a
|20
|Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
|mars
|Flower Sea
|20
|Xiaomi Mi 11i / Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro+ / Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
|haydn
|AdarshGrewal, erfanoabdi
|20
|Xiaomi Mi 9T / Xiaomi Redmi K20 (China) / Xiaomi Redmi K20 (India)
|davinci
|ArianK16a
|20
|Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
|lmi
|SebaUbuntu
|20
|Xiaomi POCO F3 / Xiaomi Redmi K40 / Xiaomi Mi 11X
|alioth
|SahilSonar, SebaUbuntu, althafvly
|20
|Xiaomi POCO F4 / Xiaomi Redmi K40S
|munch
|SebaUbuntu
|Xiaomi POCO M2 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global) / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (India) / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite
|miatoll
|dereference23, ItsVixano
|20
|Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC
|surya
|Shimitar, TheStrechh
|20
|Xiaomi Redmi 12C / Xiaomi Redmi 12C NFC / Xiaomi POCO C55
|earth
|surblazer
|Xiaomi Redmi 7 / Xiaomi Redmi Y3
|onclite
|Dhina17
|20
|Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro
|socrates
|danielml
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (India) / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India)
|sweet
|basamaryan, danielml3
|20
Do you currently use LineageOS on your Android device? Let us know in the comments below!