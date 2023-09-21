Just 48 hours left to score 20% off a Lifetime Plex Pass

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Plex Pro Week is almost over, which means that you’re running out of time to score one of the best streaming platform offers that you’ll see all year. If you pounce on it before midnight tomorrow, you can save 20% on the Lifetime Plex Pass deal and have your media needs met for many years to come. Lifetime Plex Pass for $95.99 ($24 off)

While Plex Pass would usually run you $5 per month, this is a one-off payment. A quick calculation should tell you that the deal pays for itself in just over a year and a half, after which you’re effectively getting the top tier of the service for free.

If you’re reading this, you’ll probably know that Plex has established itself as a one-stop shop for all of your streaming services and personal media libraries. But while the free version of Plex offers an impressive library of movies, TV shows, and live channels, the true potential of Plex is unlocked with its premium subscription.

Plex Pass introduces a suite of advanced features that cater to dedicated media enthusiasts. It’s especially useful for those constantly on the move, allowing them to stream Plex outside their home network and even download movies, shows, and music for offline playback. This flexibility ensures that your favorite content is always within reach, regardless of internet connectivity. You also activate enhanced streaming quality and performance, ensuring your movies and shows are always displayed in the best possible resolution.

Music lovers will also appreciate the enhancements Plex Pass brings to the Plexamp music player, such as advanced streaming and playlist features. And if you’re a fan of over-the-air (OTA) TV, Plex Pass enables streaming of local OTA TV channels, complete with DVR functionality.

We’ve barely scratched the surface of the benefits that Plex Pass offers, but the clock on this deal is quickly ticking down. Learn more about the Lifetime Pass and the special offer for yourself via the button above.

