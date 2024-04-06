Save $100 on the LG XBOOM in time for summer

Whatever the 2024 sound of the summer is, you’ll want your parties to feel it. The LG XBOOM RNC5 Audio System is the next-level Bluetooth speaker your gatherings deserve, and it has its best price drop to date in the Best Buy Spring Audio Event. Usually selling for $350, you can pick it up this weekend for $249.99. LG XBOOM RNC5 Audio System for $249.99 ($100 off)

The main event of the LG XBOOM RNC5 is its 8-inch Bass Blast Woofer, ensuring your space is filled with rich, powerful bass that’s as immersive as it is distortion-free. Its party lighting feature adds a visual beat, syncing LED lights to your music for a club-like atmosphere. For those inclined to perform, the system offers guitar and mic inputs alongside karaoke functionality, allowing you to adjust vocal frequencies and song keys to your preference.

Budding DJs can get stuck into the included DJ controls through the LG XBOOM App, putting sound effects and loops at their fingertips. The app also facilitates easy management of audio connections and lighting effects. You can link it up to your TV if you want to watch a movie instead, and the Wireless Party Link feature lets you connect up to 10 LG speakers, amplifying your party to new heights.

This is a limited-time sale, so catch it while it’s live. The widget above takes you to it.

