LG V60 users get surprise Android 13 update in the US

TL;DR The LG V60 ThinQ is now getting the Android 13 update in the US.

The new software is currently rolling out to T-Mobile users.

This would be the last major Android update for the 2020 LG phone.

LG may be out of the phone business, but some of its premium devices are still getting software updates as promised. In that list is the LG V60 ThinQ, the 2020 phone with a dual-screen design. The phone is now receiving the Android 13 update in the US. However, the software is only rolling out to V60 units on T-Mobile.

The update was spotted by a Redditor and weighs 1.18GB in size. It upgrades the LG V60 to Android 13 and also brings bug fixes as well as security improvements. T-Mobile users who’ve installed the update report that the phone is seeing significant speed improvements thanks to the new software.

Reddit

This should be the last major Android update for the LG V60 ThinQ. The company had promised three years of Android updates for the phone. It launched with Android 10, so as per LG’s update commitment, Android 13 should be the final release for the phone.

If you don’t have an LG V60 tied to T-Mobile, you might have to wait longer to get the latest update. It has reportedly not reached LG V60 users on AT&T or Verizon. Users with unlocked models in other parts of the world have also not received the update as of now.

Comments