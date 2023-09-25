LG Gram Fold launched: LG's first laptop with a folding screen

LG

TL;DR LG has launched the Gram Fold, its first laptop with a folding screen.

The laptop packs a 17-inch display when unfolded or a 12-inch screen when folded.

Expect to pay ~$3,729 for this device in Korea.

We’ve seen the likes of ASUS and Lenovo launch laptops with folding screens in recent years, offering either a compact laptop experience or a giant display. Now, it’s LG’s turn to join the party as it’s launched the Gram Fold in its home market.

LG’s first foldable laptop offers a 17-inch OLED screen (2,560 x 1,920, 4:3) when unfolded or a 12-inch display when folded. The Korean brand says it offers a virtual keyboard on the bottom half of the screen when folded, but you can also place a Bluetooth keyboard over the bottom half for a more traditional laptop experience.

LG says the unfurled Gram Fold can be used as a monitor of sorts, an e-reader, or a giant tablet. And much like the best tablets, the firm says the Gram Fold supports pen input too.

As for durability, the Gram Fold’s “hinge area” passed a folding test that saw it folded up to 30,000 times. This isn’t a lot compared to foldable phones, but I imagine that you’d be folding and unfolding a laptop less often than a phone. In any event, the 30,000 figure is still equivalent to roughly 20 folds a day for four years.

Otherwise, the laptop weighs 1.25 kilograms (2.75 pounds) and has a maximum thickness of 9.4mm when unfolded.

In terms of key specs, the LG Gram Fold packs a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor, Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 72Wh battery with 65W charging. Rounding out the spec sheet are three stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E, and two USB-C ports.

LG Gram Fold price and availability

LG has confirmed that its first foldable laptop is available in limited quantities in its home market of Korea, with no word on wider availability.

In any event, the Gram Fold has a regular price of 4.99 million won (~$3,729) and a promotional price of 3.99 million won (~$2,982) for the first 200 customers. By comparison, a rival laptop like the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold had a launch price of $3,499. Either way, you still have to spend big bucks if you want a laptop with a folding screen.

