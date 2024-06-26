Save $300 on the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop

Adam Birney / Android Authority

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is one of the coolest laptops in existence, featuring a dual-screen configuration and powerful capabilities that really set it apart from most of the competition. That said, it can be an expensive device, so any savings you can catch on it are welcomed. Today, you can get a $300 discount on the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, a sweet deal for anyone looking for a high-end laptop. Get the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i for $1,700

This deal is labeled as a “clearance” one, so it will likely only be available while supplies last. The $300 discount applies to the 512GB version, but you can save even more if you opt for the 1TB model — $378, to be exact.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop A versatile dual-screen convertible laptop with advanced ergonomics and ample accessories. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a dual-screen laptop, offering two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED displays with 16:10 aspect ratios. The inclusion of a wireless keyboard, stylus pen, mouse, and an origami-like folio stand enhance its functionality, and Lenovo's built-in software also supports efficient multitasking. The 13th gen Intel i7 processor, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, ensures solid performance, while the 80Wh battery delivers an impressive 8-9 hours of usage. Despite minor issues like a lack of port variety and the presence of bloatware, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i proves an innovative game-changer for dual-screen laptops. See price at Best Buy Save $300.00 Clearance!

There is a lot to like about the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, but the one that has obviously gotten the most attention is the dual-screen setup. The two 13.3-inch OLED displays make it a multi-tasking beast. They also come with a very crisp 2,880 x 1,800 resolution. All are encased in a very nice aluminum case that will look and feel great anywhere.

You won’t need to worry about performance, either. It has a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Copilot support. Battery life is estimated at about seven hours, but that is quite impressive, considering you’re running two whole screens. Of course, you’ll also get a keyboard, mouse, and stylus, completing the package so you can get working or playing in no time.

Again, this is a clearance sale, so the deal should be gone as soon as stock runs out. This could be anytime, really, so you should make up your mind quickly if you’re thinking of getting one. It’s a great deal if you’re already on the market for a high-end laptop and would benefit from more screen real estate.

