Save $300 on the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is one of the coolest laptops in existence, featuring a dual-screen configuration and powerful capabilities that really set it apart from most of the competition. That said, it can be an expensive device, so any savings you can catch on it are welcomed. Today, you can get a $300 discount on the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, a sweet deal for anyone looking for a high-end laptop.
This deal is labeled as a “clearance” one, so it will likely only be available while supplies last. The $300 discount applies to the 512GB version, but you can save even more if you opt for the 1TB model — $378, to be exact.
There is a lot to like about the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, but the one that has obviously gotten the most attention is the dual-screen setup. The two 13.3-inch OLED displays make it a multi-tasking beast. They also come with a very crisp 2,880 x 1,800 resolution. All are encased in a very nice aluminum case that will look and feel great anywhere.
You won’t need to worry about performance, either. It has a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Copilot support. Battery life is estimated at about seven hours, but that is quite impressive, considering you’re running two whole screens. Of course, you’ll also get a keyboard, mouse, and stylus, completing the package so you can get working or playing in no time.
Again, this is a clearance sale, so the deal should be gone as soon as stock runs out. This could be anytime, really, so you should make up your mind quickly if you’re thinking of getting one. It’s a great deal if you’re already on the market for a high-end laptop and would benefit from more screen real estate.