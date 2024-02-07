Lenovo revamps the Yoga Tab's design in new Tab Plus leak

Windows Report

TL;DR Newly leaked renders give us our first look at the Lenovo Tab Plus.

The Lenovo Tab Plus appears to update the design of the Yoga Tab.

It appears the new tablet will come complete with media-centric features, a cover, a keyboard, and a stylus.

Lenovo’s tablets are not exactly known for their slim profiles. Despite the rest of the industry trying to go slimmer, the company seems to buck the trend by offering comparatively thick tablets. A new leak appears to show that won’t change with Lenovo’s next tablet.

The folks over at Windows Report have reportedly obtained renders of the Lenovo Tab Plus. These renders give us our first look at the upcoming device.

According to the outlet, the Tab Plus’s bulky chin suggests it will be the successor to Yoga Tab line. However, it appears Lenovo has revamped the chin to look slightly more stylish than the cylinder-shaped chin from before.

Based on the renders, it looks like that new tablet has rounded corners, flat sides, and fairly slim bezels. Elsewhere, there’s a front camera in the top center, a rear camera in the back, Dolby Atmos speakers, volume buttons, USB-C port, two mics, and a SIM/SD card slot.

It appears no spec details were included in this leak. However, the images do tell us this tablet may come with accessories like a cover, keyboard, and Picasso Pen.

It’s also unknown what the price of this tablet will be or when it will launch. We’ll just have to wait for more details to leak to learn more about it.

