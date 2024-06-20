Lenovo's latest tablet doubles as a Bluetooth speaker and packs a whopping 8 speakers

Lenovo

TL;DR Lenovo has a new media consumption and entertainment tablet, the Lenovo Tab Plus.

The headline feature is its JBL eight-speaker setup, which can even double as a Bluetooth speaker.

The Tab Plus is available right away for $289.99

Today, Lenovo unveiled its latest Android tablet, the Lenovo Tab Plus. This new tablet aims to enhance your audio experience with eight JBL-tuned speakers, all while still maintaining an affordable price tag.

As it’s clearly the headline feature, let’s start by taking a closer look at the audio experience. The speaker setup includes four matrix tweeters and four force-balanced woofers, capable of delivering 26W of stereo sound. These speakers are optimized for Dolby Atmos, and the tablet includes a 3.5mm jack for high-res audio support at 24-bit and 96kHz frequency over headphones. In a bid to stand out from similar tablets, the Lenovo Tab Plus speakers can even be used with other devices like smartphones or game consoles via Bluetooth — a testament to the confidence Lenovo has in this audio setup.

Another small feature that helps the Tab Plus stand out is the built-in kickstand, which is perfect for a device that’s clearly made with media consumption as its priority.

Despite its impressive sounding speaker system and solid design, the Tab Plus is priced at an affordable $289.99. As you might suspect, this means the tablet compromises in a few other areas. The processor is the most obvious compromise. While the MediaTek Helio G99 isn’t a bad SoC, it doesn’t quite match the specs you’d find in a high-end Android tablet or iPad. This MediaTek chip is also paired with 8GB of RAM, which is more than adequate for a tablet designed for entertainment and media consumption.

The rest of the specs are pretty standard for this price range. It features 256GB of storage, a microSD slot for expansion, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The 11.5-inch display boasts a 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It even offers water and dust resistance, albeit with a modest IP52 rating. That means it can handle some spills, splashing, or light rain, but it definitely isn’t swim-proof.

The Lenovo Tab Plus is available starting today, equipped with Android 14 out of the box. Lenovo also offers a limited update guarantee, promising two years of Android upgrades and security patches through June 2028.

