Lenovo confirms it has shut down its Legion gaming phone business

Luke Pollack / Android Authority

TL;DR Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone business is dead.

A spokesperson for Lenovo said the move is “part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation.”

The decision won’t affect Lenovo’s other gaming-related products.

There’s been some speculation surrounding Lenovo and its Legion gaming phone business recently. Rumors claimed that the Legion gaming phone line had been shut down. We now know the truth about what’s going on.

Last week, someone believed to be a Lenovo employee posted a comment about the Legion phone business on social media. According to the user, Lenovo chose to completely shut down its gaming phone business.

To follow up on this claim, Android Authority reached out to Lenovo for comment. A spokesperson for Lenovo later confirmed to Android Authority that the company did in fact end its Legion phone business.

According to the Lenovo spokesperson: Lenovo is discontinuing its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation. As a leader in gaming devices and solutions, Lenovo is committed to advancing the gaming category across form factors, as well as focusing on where it can bring the most value to the global gaming community. With Lenovo sunsetting its gaming phone line, the future isn’t exactly looking great for the gaming phone industry. Xiaomi has also recently been struggling with its Black Shark line, laying off hundreds of workers at its facility.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, some brands are still hanging in there. For example, ASUS is still going strong with its ROG Phone series. The company will release the ROG Phone 7 on April 13.

