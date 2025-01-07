This landmark Steam OS handheld shows just how much that Windows license costs

TL;DR Lenovo has announced the first officially licensed handheld running Steam OS, called the Legion Go S – Powered By Steam OS.

The new handheld will retail for $499.99 when it goes on sale in May 2025, while the equivalent Windows model is $100 more expensive.

Valve made quite a splash with the Steam Deck back in 2022, and this was in large part due to the Steam OS platform. The Arch Linux-based operating system is officially restricted to the Steam Deck, although unofficial versions and forks exist. That’s changing today, though, as Lenovo has announced the world’s first officially licensed PC handheld powered by Steam OS.

The Lenovo Legion Go S – Powered By Steam OS (to use the full name) indeed runs Valve’s operating system. This means you’ve got native cloud save functionality, Steam Remote Play support, and deep integration with the Steam storefront. But there’s more to the platform than just the store.

For one, Steam OS is easier to use with a gamepad than Windows. This has long been a criticism of Windows-based handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally, the original Legion Go, and other machines. The Steam Deck and its platform also have a reputation for running more efficiently than Microsoft-based handhelds, leading to longer battery life. Valve has also introduced a variety of features via software updates over the years, such as screen recording functionality, a notes app, and the ability to adjust the machine’s TDP for more granular power control.

There are a couple of downsides to using Valve’s platform, though, such as a more finicky sideloading process and a lack of support for some online titles (due to anti-cheat software). But I’d argue that the positives far outweigh the negatives when using my Steam Deck. So I’m glad to see more manufacturers hopping aboard the Steam OS bandwagon.

Is the Windows version more expensive?

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Lenovo also announced a Windows 11 version of the Legion Go S, and this is otherwise identical to the Steam OS variant. That means your choice of AMD Ryzen Z2 Go or Z1 Extreme chip, Radeon 700M graphics, a 55.5Whr battery, and 65W charging speeds. In terms of the latter, Lenovo says you can expect an 85% charge in an hour thanks to the firm’s Rapid Charge Express feature.

The handheld also sports an 8-inch 1,920 x 1,200 LCD touchscreen (16:10, 500 nits), up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage (supporting M.2 2242 and 2280 storage). Other notable features include Bluetooth 5.3, hall effect joysticks, a microSD card slot, a tiny trackpad on the right-hand side, Wi-Fi 6E, two USB-C ports (USB 4), and a 3.5mm port. The back of the machine also hosts a pair of triggers, as we’ve seen on other PC-based handhelds.

The Steam OS-powered Legion Go S will go on sale in May for a pretty enticing $499 for the base 16GB/512GB model with a Ryzen Z2 Go chip. Meanwhile, the first Windows variant will set you back a steep $729 this month. However, Lenovo has confirmed that this initial Windows variant is a more premium offering thanks to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Want a cheaper Windows model? Then you’ll need to wait until May for the 16GB/512GB variant, which will retail for $599.99. That’s still $100 more than the 16GB/512GB Steam OS variant, though. In fact, you can get a 16GB/1TB Steam OS model for $599.99 as well. So you’ll be paying $100 more for the cheapest Windows-toting Legion Go S compared to the cheapest Steam OS variant.

