The Lenovo Legion Go drops to its lowest price yet

The Lenovo Legion Go impressed us, so any chance to get it for less than the $700 retail price was always going to catch our eye. Amazon has the best deal on the device to date today, with a 10% price drop reducing the handheld to just $624.95. Lenovo Legion Go for $624.95 ($71 off)

The Lenovo Legion Go features high-powered hardware, including an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage in this model. Its standout feature is the 8.8-inch QHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which offers a sharp and smooth visual experience. The device is heavier than its rivals, weighing 850g with controllers, but it includes an adjustable kickstand for tabletop use.

The removable TrueStrike controllers of the Legion Go provide flexibility, allowing for a Nintendo Switch-like experience. The right controller can also function as a mouse in FPS mode, enhancing precision for certain games. The Legion Go runs on Windows 11, offering access to various gaming libraries like Xbox Game Pass, Epic Games, and Steam.

