New leak details sequel to one of our favorite foldables of 2024

TL;DR A leaker has issued apparent details about vivo’s next foldable, expected to be the X Fold 4.

The new foldable will apparently have a 6,000mAh battery, a triple 50MP rear camera system, and a thin design.

We’re looking forward to the X Fold 4 as we called its predecessor one of our favorite foldable phones of 2024.

Several Chinese brands have stolen Samsung’s thunder in the last couple of years when it comes to foldable phones. One of these brands is vivo, and a new leak has purportedly detailed the company’s next foldable.

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station has issued some apparent specs for an upcoming vivo foldable, thought to be the X Fold 4. The foldable is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, an extremely thin and light design, a ~6,000mAh battery, and wireless charging support.

This device is also said to offer two ultrasonic fingerprint scanners (presumably one for each screen), an IPX8 rating, and an alert slider. As for the camera hardware, it’s believed the phone could pack a triple 50MP rear camera system, including a 3x periscope lens with macro support.

Digital Chat Station also asserted that only one model would be available as opposed to the X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro earlier this year. Finally, the leaker claims that the phone would have a delayed release. For what it’s worth, the X Fold 3 series launched in China in March 2024.

In any event, colleague Dhruv Bhutani spent time with the vivo X Fold 3 Pro and called it his “new favorite foldable.” Dhruv praised the camera experience, battery life, charging speeds, and reduced display crease. However, he also lamented the limited availability and comparatively disappointing update promise. So we hope vivo steps things up in this regard.

