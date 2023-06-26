This high-end 4TB portable SSD just hit its best price ever

With data storage becoming a premium commodity, we love to see any sale on high-end storage devices. The deal makers of Amazon have duly delivered, with the best price ever on the Kingston XS2000 4TB High Performance Portable SSD landing this week. The compact storage device is down to $239.99 right now from the retailer. Kingston XS2000 4TB High Performance Portable SSD for $239.99 ($57 off)

While the deal indicates this to be a drop from $297, it’s worth highlighting that the Kingston XS2000 only launched in May 2022 and was selling for $499.99 at that time. Unlike smartphones and tablets, good SSDs don’t become redundant in a matter of a few years, yet you can now get the XS2000 for better than half-price.

Kingston XS2000 4TB High Performance Portable SSD Kingston XS2000 4TB High Performance Portable SSD The Kingston XS2000 is a compact, high-performance portable SSD that offers speeds up to 2,000MB/s. It is available in capacities up to 4TB and is compatible with most devices. The XS2000 is also IP55 rated, making it dust and water-resistant. See price at Amazon Save $57.00

Featuring a compact and lightweight design, the durable external drive offers blazing-fast transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. That makes it ideal for offloading and editing high-res images, 8K videos, and large documents in a flash. With up to 4TB of data capacity, you’re not short of space. The drive is compatible with most devices out of the box thanks to USB 3.2 connectivity and boasts an IP55-rating to withstand water and dust.

To learn more about the deal you can check it out via the widget above.

