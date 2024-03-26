25% off the Kindle Scribe is a bargain for bookworms

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Lots of us have been meaning to get back into reading, and the Kindle Scribe is the perfect excuse. It also makes a fantastic gift, and right now is the second-best time ever to pick one up. The device is down to just $254.99 today, marking the second-best deal we’ve ever tracked on it. Kindle Scribe for $254.99 ($85 off)

The offer refers to the base 16GB model of the Scribe with the Basic Pen, but there are a bunch of other options related to the deal. The same reader with the Premium Pen is down to $279.99 ($90 off), and there are similar discounts on the 32GB and 64GB versions of the device. Whichever you choose, be sure to select three free months of Kindle Unlimited to get you started.

Amazon Kindle Scribe Amazon Kindle Scribe The Kindle Scribe is Amazon's biggest e-reader yet, with pen support and note-taking capabilities. The Kindle Scribe offers Amazon's best e-reader features in a larger form factor with pen support. The big 10.2-inch display is perfect for note-taking and PDF annotation. See price at Amazon Save $85.00

The Kindle Scribe steps up Amazon’s e-reader game with its largest display yet, offering a combo of reading and note-taking. The 10.2-inch e-ink display shines for those who love reading outdoors or in, with its glare-free screen and adjustable lighting that mimics natural light transitions. The E-Ink tablet doubles as a digital notepad and sketchpad, thanks to its stylus support. You can choose between a Basic Pen for writing and a Premium Pen that adds an eraser and a customizable button for extra convenience. Its heftier price tag is justified by a battery that lasts weeks and the absence of distracting ads on the lock screen.

Ready to get back to the joy of reading? Catch the deal while it’s live via the link above.

