Where is Jurassic Park streaming? How to watch all six films

Universal Actor Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, with Ariana Richards (left) and Joseph Mazzello (right) as Lex and Tim, in a scene from the film 'Jurassic Park', 1993. (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

I still remember watching Jurassic Park for the very first time in theaters back in 1993. It’s hard to believe that 29 years have passed, and there have been a total of six movies since. If you’re eager to watch the entire collection, you’re in luck. In this brief guide, we’ll discuss your streaming options for Jurassic Park.

Where is Jurassic Park streaming? The original Jurassic Park trilogy is by far the best, well minus the 3rd film in this writer’s opinion. But I digress. You’ll find Jurassic Park streaming on Frevee right now, alongside Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park 3. Just be aware you’ll have to put up with ads. Don’t want ads? You’ll also find the whole digital trilogy on Amazon as well for $6.99 each.

What about Jurassic World streaming options?

Universal Pictures

Watching the second trilogy isn’t quite as straightforward, as it’s spread out to a few different places. You’ll find Jurassic World streaming on Freevee with the rest of the original trilogy. Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom unfortunately isn’t available for streaming with any major platform. You’ll have to buy or rent it in order to watch it.

We recommend buying it over renting. Why is that? Right now Amazon is selling the digital version for just $7.99, which is about half price compared to most other platforms — only double the cost of renting it one time.

As for the final chapter? You’ll find Jurassic World Dominion streaming on Prime Video, included for free with your Amazon Prime subscription.

How are Jurassic Park and Jurassic World connected? While the original Jurassic Park trilogy concluded in 2001 with Jurassic Park 3, the Jurassic World trilogy began in 2015. Despite the 14-year gap, the new trilogy isn’t a reboot. Instead, it envisions a fully operational park built long after the events of the first three movies. Jurassic World Dominion is the third and final chapter in the Jurassic World trilogy. It also serves as a conclusion to Jurassic Park with the reintroduction of iconic characters like Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm.

Is it worth watching the whole Jurassic saga? If you’re a fan of Jurassic Park or Jurassic World and haven’t seen them all we highly recommend it. Just be aware Jurassic Park is by far the gold standard for the series, as it was a true Sci-Fi thriller masterpiece. The latter chapters slowly devolved into monster flicks more than anything, but that doesn’t make them any less fun to watch.

Comments