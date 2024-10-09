Our favorite budget headphones, are even cheaper today!

There are plenty of amazing headphones out there, but they come at a price. The real challenge is finding good headphones that also don’t cost an arm and a leg. Let’s save you the research and time: Our favorite budget headphones are the JLab JBuds Lux ANC, which are even cheaper right now. While the retail price is $79.99, right now, you can get them for just $47.49, a record-low price. Buy the JLab JBuds Lux ANC for just $47.49

This deal is available from Amazon, and it is part of the retailer’s Prime Big Deal Days event, which takes place on October 8-9. This means today is your last day to take advantage of this offer! Just keep in mind this sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, so learn more about pricing and sign up for Prime here if you’re interested. Also, new members get a 30-day free trial.

JLab JBuds Lux ANC JLab JBuds Lux ANC For under $100, these are crazy good value. As far as inexpensive ANC headphones go, the JLab JBuds Lux ANC are one of the best of 2024. They focus on the fundamentals, and not fighting the spec wars. See price at Amazon Save $32.50 Prime Big Deal!

Our sister site, Sound Guys, gave the JLab JBuds Lux ANC a fantastic review. These focus on getting the fundamentals right, instead of trying to offer a bunch of fancy specs and features. They get the fundamentals right, though.

We are fans of the comfortable fit, thanks to the padded band and artificial leather cup covers. You won’t often find these minor improvements in cheaper headphones like these. They connect to your device using Bluetooth or USB-C, giving users both wired and wireless options, which is always a plus.

Audio quality is actually quite good here, despite the super low price. We didn’t find ANC amazing, but it is a nice touch, considering these are budget cans. You’ll even get an equalizer to customize your audio profile. As if all of those pros weren’t enough, battery life is actually quite impressive at 44 hours per charge.

Make sure to make up your mind quickly, as this is an all-time low price that will end tonight. We’re not sure how long it will be before we see these lower prices again.

