The JBL Xtreme 3 just plunged 53% to an all-time low price

There aren’t many better Bluetooth speaker options to soundtrack your summer gatherings than the JBL Xtreme 3, and it has never been anywhere near as cheap as it is right now. A massive Amazon price drop has reduced the device to just $179.99, saving you $200. JBL Xtreme 3 for $179.99 ($200 off)

This is a rare opportunity to save on the hefty $380 retail price of the wireless JBL speaker. It’s occasionally been on sale for around $250, but only for lower than that in a couple of instances during the last three years and never below $200 until today. The huge discount is only available on the black colorway of the device.

JBL Xtreme 3 JBL Xtreme 3 Take your parties to the beach with JBL's water resistant speaker The third edition of JBL's water resistant speaker packs an IP67 rating, four drivers for loud but accurate sound reproduction, and an aux port for those who prefer wired control of their music. The JBL Xtreme 3 doubles as a power bank, making it a great off-grid gadget for your next camping adventure or backyard party. See price at Amazon Save $199.96

The JBL Xtreme 3 has the power and portability to get any gathering going. It boasts an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, making it ideal for outdoor environments. Sound quality is excellent, as is the volume (unless your neighbor has one) with the speaker’s large cylindrical design and dual-passive radiators making for a broad and dynamic audio experience. It offers up to 15 hours of battery life, can serve as a power bank with USB-C and USB-A ports, and even has a built-in bottle opener on the strap. What more do you need to get the party started?

You might not get another chance to get this powerhouse speaker for less than half-price, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to the deal.

You might like

Comments