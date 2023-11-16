JBL Black Friday sale lands with up to 63% off headsets, speakers, and more

JBL just became the latest tech brand to launch its Black Friday sale early. While that’s becoming the norm these days, the discounts on offer are quite remarkable. Much of the audio hardware is 50% off, and that’s down from the already affordable retail prices that JBL is typically known for. The deals include Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, gaming gear, and more.

A typical example is the JBL Boombox 3 portable Bluetooth speaker, which debuted at CES last year. Rarely having been available for under $400, the powerhouse speaker is now at its lowest price ever of just $349.95. If you’ve got some gatherings planned over the holidays and need to bring the noise, this 4.6-star Amazon-rated speaker is just the thing to get the party started.

JBL Boombox 3 JBL Boombox 3 A durable party speaker, whether you're indoors or outdoors. The JBL Boombox 3 is IP67 water- and dust-resistant, so you can take it to the pool, the beach, or on a hike and not worry about it. Using PartyBoost mode, you can connect it to other JBL speakers for stereo sound. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

Gamers have a broad choice in the promotion, with all of the top JBL gaming headsets and earbuds subject to meaty markdowns. For instance, the JBL Quantum ONE usually retails for $300, but it’s half-price right now at only $149.95. Head-tracking enhanced JBL QuantumSphere 360 spatial surround sound and active noise canceling are just two top features that make this immersive set of headphones an impressive upgrade to your gaming rig.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals from the vast JBL Black Friday event below.

Believe it or not, this isn’t even an exhaustive list of the JBL products on sale today. Hit the button below to check out the full list for yourself.

