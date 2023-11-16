Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
JBL Black Friday sale lands with up to 63% off headsets, speakers, and more
JBL just became the latest tech brand to launch its Black Friday sale early. While that’s becoming the norm these days, the discounts on offer are quite remarkable. Much of the audio hardware is 50% off, and that’s down from the already affordable retail prices that JBL is typically known for. The deals include Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, gaming gear, and more.
A typical example is the JBL Boombox 3 portable Bluetooth speaker, which debuted at CES last year. Rarely having been available for under $400, the powerhouse speaker is now at its lowest price ever of just $349.95. If you’ve got some gatherings planned over the holidays and need to bring the noise, this 4.6-star Amazon-rated speaker is just the thing to get the party started.
Gamers have a broad choice in the promotion, with all of the top JBL gaming headsets and earbuds subject to meaty markdowns. For instance, the JBL Quantum ONE usually retails for $300, but it’s half-price right now at only $149.95. Head-tracking enhanced JBL QuantumSphere 360 spatial surround sound and active noise canceling are just two top features that make this immersive set of headphones an impressive upgrade to your gaming rig.
We’ve rounded up some of the best deals from the vast JBL Black Friday event below.
Portable speakers
- JBL Boombox 3 for $349.95 ($150 off)
- JBL Clip 4 for $44.95 ($35 off)
- JBL Go 3 for $29.88 ($20 off)
- JBL Clip 4 Eco for $44.95 ($35 off)
- JBL Go 3 Eco for $29.95 ($20 off)
Soundbar systems
- JBL Bar 5.1 for $299.95 ($300 off)
- JBL Bar 300 for $249.95 ($150 off)
- JBL Bar 700 for $599.95 ($300 off)
- JBL Bar 1000 for $799.95 ($400 off)
- JBL Bar 1300X for $999.95 ($700 off)
- JBL Bar 500 for $379.95 ($220 off)
- JBL Bar 2.0 for $99.95 ($100 off)
Gaming headsets and earbuds
- JBL Quantum ONE for $149.95 ($150 off)
- JBL Quantum 910 for $149.95 ($150 off)
- JBL Quantum 810 for $99.95 ($100 off)
- JBL Quantum 610 for $74.95 ($75 off)
- JBL Live 460NC for $64.95 ($65 off)
- JBL Quantum 400 for $49.95 ($50 off)
- JBL Quantum 300 for $29.95 ($50 off)
- JBL Quantum 100 for $19.95 ($20 off)
- JBL Quantum TWS Air Earbuds for $49.95 ($50 off)
- JBL Quantum TWS Earbuds for $74.95 ($75 off)
Believe it or not, this isn’t even an exhaustive list of the JBL products on sale today. Hit the button below to check out the full list for yourself.