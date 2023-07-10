Stellar wallpapers: James Webb telescope (JWST) photos fit for an Android phone

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Since July 2022, the world has been stunned by images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). We have an unbelievably detailed look at our universe for the first time in history. But wouldn’t it be cool if there were a James Webb wallpaper for the best Android phones?

Don’t worry, Android Authority has you covered. Here, we have eight images from the James Webb telescope scaled down to fit your Android phone’s display. These come directly from the original images, which are massive — we’re talking 130MB+ at a resolution of 14,575 x 8,441 pixels. We’ve cropped and pushed them down to a much more reasonable 1440p resolution, so they should look great on pretty much any Android device.

Check out the James Webb wallpaper images below. However, don’t download the images directly from this page, as they have been compressed. Instead, head further down and download them all in a ZIP file.

James Webb wallpaper

In order from left to right and top to bottom, we have Stephan’s Quintet in a composite image of several shots, the stunning Southern Ring Nebula, the first deep field image publicly released, the jaw-dropping Carina Nebula, a composite photo of the Cartwheel Galaxy, our close neighbor Jupiter, the Pillars of Creation, and the newest image in the collection: a protostar in L1527.

To get a James Webb wallpaper on your phone, hit the button below. That will allow you to download a ZIP file with all eight 1440p images without any compression. Unzip that file and then choose the wallpaper you like best.

Finally, don’t forget that we have a weekly roundup of wallpapers called Wallpaper Wednesday. We love posting photos from our readers in this weekly series, so check out the latest installment and send us your best shots!

