Adam Molina

Summer is here, and it’s time for backyard barbeques and pool parties. Before you take your favorite speaker to the local pool, make sure it can survive an accidental dunk. Let’s find out if the JBL Flip 5 is waterproof.

QUICK ANSWER The JBL Flip 5 has an IPX7 water-resistant rating. This means you can submerge the speaker as long as it doesn't go deeper than one meter, and you remove it from the water within 30 minutes. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Is the JBL Flip 5 waterproof?

Can I use a JBL Flip 5 in a pool?

Is the JBL Flip 5 waterproof?

Adam Molina

The JBL Flip 5 has an IPX7 rating. This ingress protection (IP) rating indicates that the Flip 5 is waterproof to a degree. You can fully submerge it for up to 30 minutes as long as it doesn’t go deeper than one meter. The “X” is a placeholder for a dust-resistance rating, which the Flip 5 does not warrant.

Be aware that no electronic device is truly waterproof. Water resistance degrades over time and with usage. Exposure to hot and cold environments and accidental drops can compromise your speaker’s durability rating. Think of the Flip 5’s IPX7 rating as a guide for what it can endure, not a guarantee that it will endure complete submersion for its entire lifetime.

Can I use a JBL Flip 5 in a pool? You can use the Flip 5 in a pool, but it doesn’t float. Ideally, you should lay the speaker on a floatie or keep it next to the pool. The speaker will continue to play music if it sinks to the bottom of a pool, but you’ll hardly be able to hear it above water. Further, the Bluetooth connection loses strength underwater, so there may be more playback hiccups.

Comments