iPhone SE 4 could be the first in the series with an OLED display

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s display suppliers have proposed prices for supplying OLED screens.

The iPhone SE 4 could end up using the same OLED display used for the iPhone 14.

This would make the iPhone SE 4 the first SE model to have an OLED display.

Traditionally, Apple uses LCD screens for its budget-friendly SE series iPhones. But it looks like the company may break with tradition for the next entry in the line.

According to a report from The Elec, Apple’s display supply partners have all proposed prices for OLED displays meant for the iPhone SE 4. Reportedly, Samsung offered the lowest price at $30 per unit, while BOE and Tianma offered $35 and $40, respectively.

These prices are lower than what was charged for the iPhone 15 because Apple plans to use older parts taken from the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. As such, it won’t require these suppliers to put down new investments in research and development to deliver these displays. Samsung appears to be in the best position to become the supplier due to its existing stock of iPhone 14 OLED panels.

The report claims that Apple is trying to haggle the price down to $20, and negotiations are still ongoing. Since the iPhone SE 4 isn’t expected to launch until 2025, the companies still have time to lock down a price.

The display may not be the only thing the iPhone SE 4 borrows from the iPhone 14. Earlier reports from analyst Ming Chi-Kuo suggested that the iPhone SE 4 could be similar in design to the base model iPhone 14, with a “minor modification.”

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments