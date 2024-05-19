iPhone 16 series rumor claims two new colors may be on the way

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 16 series may drop the yellow and “Titanium Blue” shades from the lineup.

These colors may be replaced by white and a new rose shade.

Plenty has leaked about the iPhone 16 and that’s only natural as we inch our way to the eventual launch. And we’ll likely continue to hear more as time passes, such as today’s rumor that may have revealed the colors for Apple’s next-gen flagship.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his expectations for the iPhone 16’s colors. Kuo claims that two new colors could replace some of the existing shades.

Specifically, Kuo believes that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will retain the black, green, and pink color options. However, the pale yellow hue may be dropped in favor of a white color.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to offer black, white (or silver), and grey options. The unlucky color that could be saying goodbye here is the “Blue Titanium” colorway. This option could be replaced by a new “Rose Titanium” color.

The analyst adds that Apple could rename these colors, even if the tones of the colors don’t change. An example Kuo provides is when Apple renamed white to “Starlight.” This change occurred back when Apple released the iPhone 13.

Based on earlier leaks, there will likely be a few notable design changes, like a new “Capture Button” and larger Pro models.

