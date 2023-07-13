Get a pristine-condition iPhone 14 Plus for just $730

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Discounts on unlocked iPhones are a rare occurrence in modern times, so we’re always looking for opportunities to save on the Apple flagships. Woot just dropped a fantastic iPhone 14 Plus deal allowing you to pick up a reconditioned model for just $729.99. Apple iPhone 14 Plus (factory-reconditioned) for $729.99 ($170 off)

This device may be reconditioned, but Woot is keen to emphasize how like-new they are. They’re in pristine condition, meaning they have no visible marks on the exterior and have at least 95% battery health. A 90-day Woot guarantee backs up these claims. Woot is owned by Amazon, so it’s a trustworthy retailer.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus (Pristine Refurbishised) Apple iPhone 14 Plus (Pristine Refurbishised) A mix between the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro Max The iPhone 14 Plus has the same specs and features as the regular iPhone 14 but comes with a larger display that's the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max's. You also get great cameras, fantastic software support, and plenty of other bells and whistles. See price at Woot! Save $169.01

The iPhone 14 Plus copies the big battery and large display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it otherwise resembles the iPhone 14. The display features a 60Hz refresh rate and sharp Full HD+ resolution. It also retains the familiar notch and includes a satin aluminum frame and colorful finishes. With 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the powerful A15 Bionic chipset, smooth performance is assured.

The iPhone 14 Plus deal is due to last for five days, but we fully expect the limited stock to run out way before that. Learn more about the deal via the widget above.

