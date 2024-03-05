It's not just you: Instagram is down right now (Update)

Update: March 5, 2024 (12:11 PM ET): A spokesperson for Meta has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to say that the company is aware of the issue and they are working on it.

Original article: March 5, 2024 (11:26 AM ET): If you tried to use Instagram today, you may have noticed there’s something wrong. Don’t worry, it’s not just you experiencing issues, the service is down for thousands of people right now.