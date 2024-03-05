Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
It's not just you: Instagram is down right now (Update)
- Instagram users are reporting that the service is down.
- The issues appear to be affecting the feed and logins.
Update: March 5, 2024 (12:11 PM ET): A spokesperson for Meta has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to say that the company is aware of the issue and they are working on it.
Original article: March 5, 2024 (11:26 AM ET): If you tried to use Instagram today, you may have noticed there’s something wrong. Don’t worry, it’s not just you experiencing issues, the service is down for thousands of people right now.
Many Instagram users have flocked to DownDetector to report service interruptions with the photo and video-sharing social media app. At its peak, there were over 89,000 users reporting issues with the Android and iOS app. It appears both the mobile app and the website are not working at the moment.
Most of the reported problems revolve around the feed not refreshing or just not there at all. There are also reports that users are having trouble with logging into their accounts.
Meta has not yet commented or acknowledged the issue. But we’ll update this article as soon as there’s an update. Stay tuned.