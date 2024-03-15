Instagram could soon let you backdate posts

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A tipster on X has indicated that you may soon be able to backdate your Instagram posts.

The feature appears when you try to share a new post.

Instagram, one of the best apps on Android, could add a significant new feature in the near future. A recently shared screenshot suggests that you may soon be able to backdate your posts.

Reliable leaker Alessandro Paluzzi shared an image on X (formerly Twitter) of a new feature Instagram appears to be working on. In the screenshot, there seems to be a “Post to the past” option among the list of sharing choices. While the self-described leaker doesn’t indicate how this information has been obtained, he is known for providing reliable tips when it comes to developments on Instagram.

Alessandro Paluzzi

The Post to the past feature is shown with a calendar icon and is sitting right above the Boost post option. There’s an arrow to the right of this option, which suggests that by tapping on the feature, you’d next select the date you would want to backdate your post to.

If this feature does become available, it remains to be seen what the implications would be. It might be that such posts would include an indication that they had been backdated. If not, there could be all sorts of repercussions in any manner of disputes, from relationship spats to civil lawsuits.

This revelation is the latest in a series of upcoming features for Meta-owned products that Paluzzi has alluded to in recent days. Other upcoming developments hinted at by the tipster this week alone include the ability to send files in Instagram DMs, a new “Shot” Story format, and a “Pop-mode” camera tool.

