Instagram announces video editing app amid the CapCut ban

TL;DR Edits is a new video editing app from Meta that will help creators shoot and edit Reels on their smartphones starting next month.

Like the now-banned CapCut app, Edits will support adding custom text, captions, audio, stickers, and effects to video clips.

The video editor will also seamlessly integrate with Instagram, offering Reel insights and more.

Yesterday, many Americans learned that the TikTok ban doesn’t exclusively affect the video-sharing platform. Other ByteDance-owned services, including the popular CapCut video editor, have also been shut down in the US. To capitalize on the situation, Instagram announced Edits, its own video-editing mobile app.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has unveiled an upcoming Meta app called Edits. Launching next month, the free video editor will provide creators with the needed tools to create Reels on the go. Like CapCut, Edits will offer an optimized mobile UI and support commonly used video features.

Edits users will be able to insert custom text, captions, AI-generated content, multiple audio tracks, stickers, special effects, green screens, and more. The video editing app will also support recording clips and let users pick between different resolutions, frame rates, etc.

What sets the Edits app apart is its native integration with Instagram. The video editor will feature a dedicated tab for insights, helping creators check how their Reels perform on the platform and understand their flaws. It will similarly include a custom section to inspire users and help with ideation and planning.

If you’re an iOS user, you can pre-order Edits from the Apple App Store right away, and it will download automatically when it launches in February. While the listing is still unavailable on Google’s Play Store at the time of writing, Mosseri has stated it will follow soon.

