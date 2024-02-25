A new flagship gaming phone is on the way (but should you get your hopes up?)

Supplied by Infinix

TL;DR Infinix has shown off a new cooling system for gaming phones at MWC 2024.

This system sees a Dimensity 9300 chipset coupled with a cooling fan and more.

Infinix also says it’ll launch a new flagship gaming phone later this year, but don’t hold your breath for the Dimensity chip and cooling fan.

Chinese manufacturer Infinix has been around for over a decade, and is mostly known for its mid-range phones. Now, the company has confirmed plans to launch a gaming phone.

Infinix revealed a so-called CoolMax cooling system for gaming phones at MWC 2024. This pairs a flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor with a cooling system that includes a cooling fan and thermoelectric cooling.

The smartphone manufacturer says its approach to smartphone cooling results in temperatures dropping by up to 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit).

The company also claims to use AI to help keep temperatures in check, although this just seems to be an algorithm to manage the CPU cores. That means firing up the big cores when needed and switching to the medium cores for lighter workloads — pretty much what all flagship smartphones do right now.

Infinix flagship gaming phone incoming Infinix confirmed that it’ll launch a flagship gaming phone later this year, featuring a dedicated imaging chip and a Dimensity processor. We asked the company to confirm whether the phone will offer a Dimensity 9300 chipset and the CoolMax system (including the cooling fan). Unfortunately, a representative told Android Authority that the gaming phone might not have the Dimensity 9300 or all the aforementioned cooling features.

For what it’s worth, we’ve previously seen second-string brands offering “gaming phones” that aren’t really gaming phones in the traditional sense. For example, Infinix’s own GT 10 Pro was marketed as a gaming phone and delivered a stereotypically garish design, but packed a mid-range chipset and no shoulder buttons. Not quite a ROG Phone or REDMAGIC device.

The company’s software experience and updates are two other areas where it lags significantly behind most brands. So we hope the company’s flagship gaming phone (if it is indeed a full-blown gaming phone) offers improvements in this regard.

Comments