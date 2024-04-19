Search results for

Record HyperX Cloud III Wireless deal drops price to just $115

The gaming headset is 33% for the first time ever, making it an ideal time to upgrade your battle station.
Published on3 hours ago

Are you even gaming if you’re not rocking a cool headset? The HyperX Cloud III Wireless fits the bill, and its down at its lowest price ever on Amazon today. A 33% drop from retail price gives you the chance to pick it up for just $114.70.

HyperX Cloud III Wireless for $114.70 ($55 off)

This is the best price we’ve ever tracked on the black model of the gaming headset, and the red version was only cheaper for a day or two in late 2023. Either way, this is a rare opportunity to save on one of HyperX’s top bits of hardware that originally retailed for $170.

HyperX Cloud III WirelessHyperX Cloud III Wireless
HyperX Cloud III Wireless
The HyperX Cloud III Wireless gaming headset offers up to 120 hours of battery life and features HyperX's signature memory foam in the headband and ear cushions, wrapped in premium leatherette. The 53mm angled drivers are tuned for an optimized gaming audio experience.
Save $55.29

This HyperX Cloud III Wireless looks to strike a balance between comfort and functionality. It features a minimalist design with a durable build, and the 330-gram frame supports all-day wear without discomfort. Deep, soft-padded earcups and a secure fit adjustable via a friction slider also assist in this regard. There’s a straightforward control setup on the ear cup, including a mic mute button, power/pairing, and a volume wheel. The headset connects through a 2.4GHz RF USB dongle, ensuring minimal latency — essential for competitive gaming — and a battery life of over 100 hours per charge means less frequent plug-in time.

This deal is likely to be popular, so catch it while you can. The widget above takes you there.

