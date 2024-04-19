Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Record HyperX Cloud III Wireless deal drops price to just $115
Are you even gaming if you’re not rocking a cool headset? The HyperX Cloud III Wireless fits the bill, and its down at its lowest price ever on Amazon today. A 33% drop from retail price gives you the chance to pick it up for just $114.70.
This is the best price we’ve ever tracked on the black model of the gaming headset, and the red version was only cheaper for a day or two in late 2023. Either way, this is a rare opportunity to save on one of HyperX’s top bits of hardware that originally retailed for $170.
This HyperX Cloud III Wireless looks to strike a balance between comfort and functionality. It features a minimalist design with a durable build, and the 330-gram frame supports all-day wear without discomfort. Deep, soft-padded earcups and a secure fit adjustable via a friction slider also assist in this regard. There’s a straightforward control setup on the ear cup, including a mic mute button, power/pairing, and a volume wheel. The headset connects through a 2.4GHz RF USB dongle, ensuring minimal latency — essential for competitive gaming — and a battery life of over 100 hours per charge means less frequent plug-in time.
